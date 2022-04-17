BREAKING: Georgia lands commitment from 4-star EDGE Gabe Harris

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Gabe Harris . He ranks as the nation’s No. 8 EDGE and the No. 90 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

Walker got his ring on Saturday at G-Day. That’s the same day that Harris visited and knew for sure he wanted to be a ‘Dawg. Georgia beat out Clemson, Florida, FSU, LSU and Texas A&M, among others, for this commitment.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound EDGE transferred to Valdosta from Thomas County Central for his senior season.

First-year-OLBs coach Chidrea Uzo-Diribe played a big role in this decision.

“Coach Diribe is like a big brother,” Harris told DawgNation last month. “If he tells you anything, it is going to be right. He’s going to tell you only things that are right. He’s not going to sugarcoat it. He’s going to keep it real with you about what is going on all the time.”

The future sports management major has visited both Florida and Georgia recently.

“The Georgia visit was awesome,” Harris said. “I am not going to lie. I love the way they practice. The energy is there. They are working on building another national championship team. I’m looking forward to seeing what they do this fall with that.”