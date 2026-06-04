This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Seth Tillman in South Carolina. He ranks as the nation’s No. 15 DL and the No. 123 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 13 DL and No. 131 overall.

Seth Tillman was in Athens over the weekend for a vital official visit. There was a lot that stood out amidst an overall “great” visit.

Bear in mind, this is a prospect who already knows Georgia football better than most recruits. He can readily recall which teams UGA beat for the back-to-back national championships earlier this decade.

His most recent visit was either his sixth or seventh trip to check out UGA as a recruit.

He’d already taken an official to see South Carolina. Michigan is another team that’s in the mix here. How did the Dawgs help themselves with this OV?

“The biggest way was showing me their vision for me on the team,” Tillman said.

When he tried on the all-black UGA uniform, he said it was “straight fire.”

What’s the biggest way that the Dawgs raised their stock with him?

“The program raised its stock because they showed me how they invest in a culture to win and to take care of their players,” Tillman said.

There was a novel photo in which one of his family members placed an all-white UGA helmet on his head, as if it were a medieval crown. But there was a greater overall feeling that left the biggest impression.

"My favorite part of this weekend was just being on campus and spending time with the coaches and players," he said.

This visit mattered because Tillman has long held UGA in high regard. He’d publicly declared UGA his leader shortly after the Texas game last fall. That was his best visit so far to see the Dawgs.

He said every time he looked to his mother Sherina Tillman that “she was smiling from ear to ear” during the game.

“It was an outstanding visit,” Tillman told DawgNation after that visit. “I felt at home. They laid the red carpet out for my Mom and I. My Mom really enjoyed the game. I really loved the game. I was into it. Cheering my butt off. Overall, it was just an outstanding visit.”

“Then I got to go into the locker room. It was a very nice locker room. I loved how the players kept the locker room clean. I feel like that’s a great place to be at.”

Tillman saw the locker room before and after the Texas game. That was his fourth visit to Athens at the time. He wore a black Brock Bowers No. 19 jersey. It had to be a black jersey for him, he said.

He felt it was his best gameday and game visit environment. Ever.

“Clemson at LSU was pretty close,” he said the day after that game. “But I don’t think it was all the way there the way it was at Georgia last night.”

4-star South Pointe High School DL Seth Tillman is one of the top 150 overall prospects in the 2027 class. The South Carolina native has had Georgia among his top schools for some time. He's shown here in the stands at the Georgia-Texas game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, November 15, 2025, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

What does Georgia football love about Seth Tillman?

Tillman was part of a state championship team at South Pointe High School last fall.

The South Carolina resident weighed close to 300 pounds during his official visit. That’s about 20-30 pounds heavier than he was at the end of last season.

Check out the junior highlight reel for him below.

“I want to make sure I’m physical and I’m getting my hands in the right place,” he said. “When I’m at the ‘3′ tech, and I’m getting double-teamed, I’m trying not to get pushed back or stay out of my gap. Then at defensive end, I want to make sure I’ve got my outside contain. I’m surfing and getting hands on the tackle. Making sure I’m doing my responsibility to help my teammates make plays if I’m not making plays."

“I’m basically trying to stay within the scheme.”

When asked if he’d rather rush the passer or defend the run, it proved to be a tough question.

“That’s a hard one,” he said. “Me personally, I like getting a mean old hit on the running back in the backfield. But I’m going to have to go with a sack. Because when I get a sack - especially when it is in a big game - that’s the best feeling.”

What does he think he’s better at?

“I think for right now, since I’m a lot bigger than I used to be, I think I’m a lot better at stopping the run,” he said.

Georgia likes Tillman because he’s physical and is versatile enough to play up and down the line. That’s what Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott likes about him. Scott has told Tillman in the past that he compares him to Gabe Harris on the current roster.

He told Tillman to watch No. 0 on defense on every play last fall at the Alabama and Texas games.

“I’m going to make sure the offensive line feels me coming at them on every single play,” Tillman said. “If not, they are going to quit. They aren’t going to be able to handle me the whole game.”

The weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast.

Seth Tillman: What does he like best about Georgia football?

The answer to the above topic has been consistent after every Tillman visit. That’s the gameday visits to camp workouts and on to his Junior Day and spring practice visits.

“The environment,” Tillman said earlier this year. “The environment at Georgia has always been what sticks out the most to me.”

Tillman’s father, Reginald, played basketball when he was in the Navy. That’s where Seth says his athletic ability comes from. He’s actually Reginald Jr, but everyone just calls him Seth.

His family is looking for a college staff that will help him mature quickly. The program that helps maximize his drive and focus. His family wants to see him pushed to the extremes of his potential. That’s just the Navy way.

Georgia’s Tray Scott has helped the Dawgs there.

“I like the atmosphere and how the coaches are very passionate about the game of football,” he said. “They are loyal to the team. They are not going to go anywhere and I like a coach that stays there and helps build the program the next year and the next year and the next year after that and helps players make it to the NFL like Coach Scott does.”

He’s got a classic viewpoint on what he loves the most about football.

“I can hit people and not get in trouble,” Tillman said. “If I’m having a problem, I can always go to my brothers on the team who always have my back or I can take it out on the field.”

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Chance Gilbert, Joakim Gouda and Kemon Spell.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below