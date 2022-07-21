Caleb Downs: Georgia football 5-star safety target sets commitment date

Downs has four finalists of Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame. The talented safety took official visits to all four programs during the month of June. Downs is the younger brother of standout North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs.

The Bulldogs currently hold three commitments from defensive backs in the 2023 recruiting cycle, as Georgia counts AJ Harris, Daniel Harris and Justyn Rhett as members of the class. All three expect to be cornerbacks at the next level and all are ranked among the top 151 prospects in the class. Downs is the No. 12 ranked player in the class.

Georgia hasn’t had the most success with the top prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle from the state of Georgia. As it stands right now, the Bulldogs have only two commitments among the top-10 players in the class. This past Sunday saw running back Justice Haynes, a Georgia legacy and the No. 3 player in the state, commit to Alabama over the Bulldogs. As it stands right now, Alabama does appear to have momentum when it comes to Downs.

The Bulldogs though have still found success in this recruiting cycle and expect to get some more good news in the coming days. The Bulldogs landed two commitments in the past week, landing 4-star linebacker Troy Bowles and 4-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett.