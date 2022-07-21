Caleb Downs: Georgia football 5-star safety target sets commitment date
Downs has four finalists of Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame. The talented safety took official visits to all four programs during the month of June. Downs is the younger brother of standout North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs.
The Bulldogs currently hold three commitments from defensive backs in the 2023 recruiting cycle, as Georgia counts AJ Harris, Daniel Harris and Justyn Rhett as members of the class. All three expect to be cornerbacks at the next level and all are ranked among the top 151 prospects in the class. Downs is the No. 12 ranked player in the class.
Georgia hasn’t had the most success with the top prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle from the state of Georgia. As it stands right now, the Bulldogs have only two commitments among the top-10 players in the class. This past Sunday saw running back Justice Haynes, a Georgia legacy and the No. 3 player in the state, commit to Alabama over the Bulldogs. As it stands right now, Alabama does appear to have momentum when it comes to Downs.
The Bulldogs though have still found success in this recruiting cycle and expect to get some more good news in the coming days. The Bulldogs landed two commitments in the past week, landing 4-star linebacker Troy Bowles and 4-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett.
Georgia has quite a few of its top targets announcing their decisions in the next handful of days. Offensive tackle prospect Kelton Smith is set to announce on Friday. The offensive lineman is the No. 218 overall player in the class and comes from Columbus, Ga. On Saturday, Georgia’s other top safety target, Joenel Aguerro is set to announce his commitment. He is the No. 3 ranked safety and deciding between Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Florida.
As it stands, Georgia has 15 commitments in the 2023 recruiting cycle and the No. 6 overall class. Georgia has signed a top-4 class in six consecutive cycles under Kirby Smart, who just landed a new contract extension that will keep him at Georgia through the 2021 season.
“We have an unbelievable footprint with which we get to recruit,” Smart said on Wednesday at SEC media days. “So the five-hour radius of Athens, Georgia, gives us a chance to be around some of the best football student-athletes there are in the country. We’ll continue to recruit those, develop those. Also going nationally.”
