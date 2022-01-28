Christen Miller: Georgia? Ohio State? A big shock? Setting the stage for his National Signing Day decision

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry details a 1-on-1 conversation earlier this month with All-American DT prospect Christen Miller of Cedar Grove High School. ============================================================= Optimistic.

That’s been the word for Christen Miller this month. He’s in the very final stretch of his recruiting process. The All-American DT prospect from Cedar Grove High School in Metro Atlanta has had to wade through his final college thoughts while recovering from a serious knee injury that did not require surgery. It has not dampened the young fella’s over-the-top spirit.

“I’m really just having fun but I’m handling business,” he said. He’s set to announce his college decision on live streams beginning at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday from the Cedar Grove High School cafeteria. Miller will be in Miami this week for his final official visit.

What will this decision come down to? His answer, shared in a wide-ranging interview earlier this month, has been constant in his process. “Brotherhood, development and a place to call forever,” he said. Miller has done very little media this month. He’s sought to keep a low profile. He’s heard the name, image and likeness pitches. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound senior is a natural spokesman. Miller could probably sell 2021 national title game runner-up apparel to Alabama fans. Miller is just that marketable. But he said those NIL matters will not be a factor in his final decision. “If you know me and you know me personally, you know I don’t care about all of that,” he said. “I don’t care about NIL. I’m marketable. NIL is going to follow me where ever I go. I don’t care about NIL. I just want to have fun, handle business and play football.”