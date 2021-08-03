BREAKING: Bulldogs ring up a WR commitment from Dillon Bell

Dillon Bell visited UGA this weekend. During that visit, he meshed quite nicely with Georgia freshman WR Adonai Mitchell. Mitchell, a fellow Texan, hosted him on the visit. There was a moment when Bell captioned an Instagram story with the phrase “teammate” in regard to a clip with Mitchell.

It wasn’t long before he said he would be committing soon. Bell then clarified on Sunday night that he would be committing at this time on Monday evening. It wasn’t long before the sigils or avatars on his primary social media accounts all reflected him posing at a photoshoot at UGA in Bulldog gear. Bell was even caught by a local Houston TV station on Monday morning working out with a pair of UGA gloves on. It also appeared that one of his teammates was wearing a UGA cap, too. It was that obvious. Now it is even more public. DawgNation can only hope to see Bell move as swiftly at UGA as he did to close out his recruiting process. If so, he will make a couple of All-SEC teams. At the very least. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound wideout from Kinkaid School in Texas committed to UGA via a live stream from that same Instagram account on Monday night. He made the decision from his family’s living room. The nation’s No. 74 WR and No. 563 overall recruit now becomes the 13th member of the 2022 Georgia recruiting class.

With this decision, the Bulldogs ascend past Florida State and its 18 pledges into the No. 7 spot nationally on the 247Sports Team Composite ratings for this cycle. Bell now becomes the second receiver and fourth offensive player in a class that needs a lot of big-play potential from the receiver position. He was quite the playmaker last fall scoring 20 touchdowns in seven games for Kinkaid. Bell flashed his track team speed that has been clocked at 4.53 seconds in the 40 often for his squad in a variety of ways. Per MaxPreps.com, his stat line included 74 carries for 607 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 24 passes for 350 yards and two more scores in the passing game. Check out his junior tape below.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Dillon Bell: A few more things to know here He was featured in a 23-minute video documentary about a typical day in his life training for his senior season earlier this summer. Bell wears the No. 6 because of two family birthdays. He was born on November 6. His mother was born on January 6. “I’m a mama’s boy so I chose six because of her,” Dillon Bell said on that video. He also wore No. 33 growing up playing youth ball. The fact that those two digits add up to six also adds to the sentimentality about that number.

