ATHENS — Dylan Raiola made the most of his eagerly anticipated debut in the Georgia High School ranks on Friday.

Raiola, the nation’s No. 1-rated quarterback per the 247Sports composite, completed 6 of 7 passes for 160 yards with 3 touchdowns in Buford’s 48-21 scrimmage victory over Jones County.

It’s safe to say Raiola will take his success in stride and likely anticipated as much based on his preseason conversation with DawgNation recruiting writer Jeff Sentell, who had asked the 5-star if the Georgia high school ranks felt different.

“I wouldn’t say different,” Raiola said. “I still believe football is football.”