By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ATHENS — Dylan Raiola made the most of his eagerly anticipated debut in the Georgia High School ranks on Friday.

Raiola, the nation’s No. 1-rated quarterback per the 247Sports composite, completed 6 of 7 passes for 160 yards with 3 touchdowns in Buford’s 48-21 scrimmage victory over Jones County.

It’s safe to say Raiola will take his success in stride and likely anticipated as much based on his preseason conversation with DawgNation recruiting writer Jeff Sentell, who had asked the 5-star if the Georgia high school ranks felt different.

“I wouldn’t say different,” Raiola said. “I still believe football is football.”

An August scrimmage might not seem like much in the grand scheme, particularly with a proven prospect like Raiola, who has committed to sign for two-time CFP champion Georgia as part of the 2024 Class.

But when one considers the level of scrutiny and the expectations a No. 1 recruiting ranking brings — there’s no place to go but down, in that sense — making a positive first impression and gaining momentum could mean a great deal for Raiola.

There were plenty of journalists on hand Friday night to get a first-hand look at Raiola and how he’s fitting in with his new teammates and coaches.

It’s fair to say most all were eager to document the start of what promises to be an interesting journey for the gifted quarterback who boldly transferred from Phoenix to one of the most talent-rich programs in the nation.

