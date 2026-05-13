This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Temorris Campbell in Miami. He ranks as the nation’s No. 70 LB and the No. 842 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 79 LB and No. 901 overall.

Temorris Campbell, a 3-star LB from South Florida, has moved this morning to fill a hole in the 2027 Georgia football recruiting class.

He committed to UGA this morning.

“I like how they work and like how the coaches push them,” Campbell told DawgNation. “This will help me get to the next level.”

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound rising senior from Miami Carol City in South Florida has committed to Georgia. He now becomes the seventh commitment in the class. He also gives the Dawgs a commitment on the defensive side of the ball once again for this cycle.

The UGA staff worked quickly here, as Campbell was just offered a spot in the program on May 10. The 3-star had been trending to the Dawgs for a few days, but he decided to make the commitment public.

The Bulldogs had lost their only defensive commitment just last weekend when 5-star CB Donte’ Wright flipped to Miami. Campbell was at UGA this spring for an unofficial visit.

Campbell had 103 tackles, 10 TFLs, and 3.5 sacks as a junior at Chaminade-Madonna Prep. He also racked up 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception.

Check out his junior tape below.

He’s bounced around a few schools in his time in South Florida. He spent his sophomore year at private school powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Chance Gilbert, KJ Jackson, Kemon Spell and Donte’ Wright.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below