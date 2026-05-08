This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Miller Westerfield at Roswell High. He’s the nation’s No. 39 OT and No. 385 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 32 OT and No. 365 overall.

Football. Bass fishing. That’s what Miller Westerfield does.

We’re not talking tea-and-crumpets and pass sets all-day-ball either. He tries to send mouthpieces and helmets flying away from his path.

Westerfield uses all of his 6-foot-5-plus frame and 292 pounds to mix it up.

“He’s physical,” his Roswell teammate and 2026 UGA RB signee Nick Peal said. “He’s technical. Knows what he’s doing. He also talks a lot, but backs it up. He’s who you want on your team. Especially blocking for you.”

Westerfield is the tackle that takes his tackle box through backyard woods, culverts and drainage pipes around the neighborhood. He’s always searching for that unicorn pond where he can rip a trophy fish after about every third cast.

“I really just like to fish,” he said. “That’s about all I do. Bass fishing. If I’m not on the field, I’m probably on the water.”

His biggest fish was an 8.6-pound largemouth. Pulled it out of a neighborhood pond right before Roswell’s media day last fall. He only had 30 minutes to spare before team picture time or he might have missed the team picture.

The back of his car and the trunk is all his fishing gear. He’s got a 6.5-inch swimbait that he treats like gold.

When it comes to his recruiting, he’s got a few schools trying to reel him in. Westfield has an official visit set up with UGA in June. He was also in Athens for G-Day last month.

“Great experience,” he said. “I loved getting to talk to Coach [Kirby] Smart. I loved seeing it all up close. The process they go through. Everything they put into it. I went to another spring practice before that, too. To see how much they work. It was good to see all of that competition, and how it all came together.”

Westerfield feels the way Georgia practices is different.

“You can tell how well they recruit the line,” he said. “When I went, I didn’t see a single offensive lineman lose a rep. Which is wild because they have the best defense out there, too. They really cover all the bases. They are getting after it in shorts and T-shirts and it is like the guys are fighting for their lives out there.”

Westerfield wears No. 69. He appreciated how Tate Ratledge brought his own unique style to that number while in Athens.

“I’ve always loved Georgia,” he said. “I never thought recruiting could go so deep, but it has really come down to so much more. I thought it was like just ‘What school do you want to play at?’ but there’s where you want to be, like live in what town and who do you want your teammates to be? But it’s really coming down to development. Because like, if people tell you that you have the tools to play at the next level, you want to get there. But getting there just takes years of work.”

“You’ve got to find the teammates you want to put that work in with and the coaches you want to put all that work in with.”

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4-star Roswell High OT Miller Westerfield is one of the top offensive line prospects in Georgia for the Class of 2027. He has scheduled an official visit to see UGA in June. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Miller Westerfield: The ‘Dad gum’ scouting report

The prospect with the archetype hobby for a young man in the South has inspired a few euphemisms from his coach that seem stepped in that Georgia red clay.

Roswell coach Jonathan Thompson broke out the term “dad gum” a couple of times to describe what he sees from his rising senior tackle.

The tape speaks for itself here.

When Peal mentioned being “physical” and “mean” while describing Westerfield, that’s what he’s coached to be at Roswell. But it comes naturally.

“We’re going to demand physicality,” Thompson said. “People say that, but they’re not really about it. But when you turn on our tape, you’ll see it. When your best offensive lineman is the most physical player on that front, you are going to be pretty dad-gum good.”

“I thought he finished people at an elite level as a junior. If you watched him against the best teams we played, whether it was Buford, Milton, Gainesville or Thomas County Central, that’s when he played his best games.”

Westerfield started as a sophomore at Roswell. Then flourished as a junior.

“We’re so excited about his senior year,” Thompson said. “We saw him really develop at the end of his junior year and really gain confidence. When you have a lot of confidence as an offensive lineman, you’re confident in what you are doing. You are confident that you are bigger and stronger and can really finish people and that’s a lot of dad-gum fun to watch with Miller.”

There’s also an athletic component to the eval. Westerfield plays with good balance and quick feet.

“Then you throw in the fact that he played basketball as a freshman and as a sophomore,” Thompson said. “So he’s got some athletic ability to bend and move, combined with being 290 pounds and having elite strength. They don’t make those very often. He is a commodity that most everyone in this country knows about.”

Westerfield described his game in his own unique way. Minus the “dad gum” moments.

“I want my film to say that I love the game,” he said. “I’m there to work. I like to put a hurt on somebody every once in a while. I like to let them know that they don’t stand a chance.”

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Chance Gilbert, KJ Jackson, Kemon Spell and Donte’ Wright.

4-star Roswell High OT Miller Westerfield is one of the top offensive line prospects in Georgia for the Class of 2027. He has scheduled an official visit to see UGA in June. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Miller Westerfield: The teams to watch here

The schools that have been in the mix here are Georgia, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee. He said his current official visit slate maps out like this:

June 12 : UGA

: UGA June 19: LSU

LSU offensive line coach Eric Wolford went in-home with Westerfield and his family this week. There’s also a strong connection with the Dawgs.

“It is the Georgia community,” he said. “That’s all I’ve heard from former players. When people see you went to Georgia, it’s like an instant connection. Everybody knows your name. People have heard your name. You’re a known person. I’ve also heard so much about it helping on the business side of things once you’re out of college and no longer playing football.”

He aims to pursue a college path in Civil Engineering or Construction Management.

Georgia sees his skill set as a hybrid.

“They probably see me as a guard-tackle,” he said. “They’re recruiting me because I’m a tackle and they like how I move as a tackle, but with the size they have and where the game is going at that position, I think I will play a lot more guard in college than I will at tackle.”

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below