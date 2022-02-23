2023 Offensive tackle commit Johnathan ‘Bo’ Hughley shares his thoughts on Georgia after Matt Luke departure

As it stands, Bo Hughley is one of the more important members of Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class. He’s Georgia’s highest-rated offensive commitment for the 2023 recruiting cycle, as he’s the No. 58 overall player in the class and the No. 5 player in the state for this cycle.

Hughley, listed at 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, recently saw his position coach step down as Matt Luke resigned from his position on Monday. Anytime something like that happens it’s fair to wonder how it might impact the recruitment of Hughley.

Spring practice is also just around the corner, with the Bulldogs returning to the practice field on March 15. G-Day, the annual spring scrimmage, is set for April 16. That will be a major recruiting event for the program.

