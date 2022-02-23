2023 Offensive tackle commit Johnathan ‘Bo’ Hughley shares his thoughts on Georgia after Matt Luke departure
As it stands, Bo Hughley is one of the more important members of Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class. He’s Georgia’s highest-rated offensive commitment for the 2023 recruiting cycle, as he’s the No. 58 overall player in the class and the No. 5 player in the state for this cycle.
Hughley, listed at 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, recently saw his position coach step down as Matt Luke resigned from his position on Monday. Anytime something like that happens it’s fair to wonder how it might impact the recruitment of Hughley.
Spring practice is also just around the corner, with the Bulldogs returning to the practice field on March 15. G-Day, the annual spring scrimmage, is set for April 16. That will be a major recruiting event for the program.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- What Matt Luke departure means for talented 2022 Georgia offensive line
- Matt Luke releases official statement on stepping down as Georgia football offensive line coach
- Social media reacts to sudden resignation of Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke
- Georgia 2022 signee EJ Lightsey reportedly shot, in stable condition
- Georgia football podcast: 2 big questions that must be answered about UGA’s QB situation
- Georgia football coach Kirby Smart opens up on CFP Championship Game: ‘really personal’
- Georgia football podcast: UGA’s national championship was propelled by being ahead on key trend
UGA News
- 2023 Offensive tackle commit Johnathan ‘Bo’ Hughley shares his thoughts on Georgia after Matt Luke departure
- LOOK: Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa pays off National Championship bet in hilarious fashion
- Social media reacts to sudden resignation of Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke
- Georgia 2022 signee EJ Lightsey reportedly shot, in stable condition
- Matt Luke releases official statement on stepping down as Georgia football offensive line coach
NextGeorgia football loses commitment from 2023 cornerback Kayin Lee