Georgia football losses second commitment this week, as 4-star wide receiver backs off pledge

December 31, 2021 Miami Gardens, Florida - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart walks on the field before the Orange Bowl between Georgia and Michigan.
Another 2023 prospect has backed off his commitment to Georgia, as 4-star wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey announced his de-commitment from the program on Friday.

Sorey, who is cousins with current Georgia linebacker Xavian Sorey, first committed to Georgia in February of 2021.

Wide receiver figures to be one of the more scrutinized positions for Georgia on the recruiting trail in the 2023 recruiting cycle. While AD Mitchell proved to be a difference-maker as a freshmen, the recruiting at the position fell off compared to the rest of the team in the past two recruiting cycles.

Earlier this week, 4-star cornerback Kayin Lee de-committed from Georgia. The recent de-commitments leave Georgia with seven total commitments for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Offensive tackle Bo Hughley did re-affirm his commitment to Georgia after Matt Luke announced he would be stepping down as Georgia’s offensive line coach.

