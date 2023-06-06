Justin Greene commitment a much-needed win for Georgia football defensive line recruiting
No program has developed defensive linemen of late like Georgia has. The Bulldogs have seen four Tray Scott products go in the first round of the last two drafts.
That success helps explain why Georgia was able to land a commitment from 4-star defensive lineman Justin Greene on Tuesday. The recent flow of talent to the NFL is also a big reason the defensive line is the most important position for Georgia to recruit in this cycle.
It just can’t be the last for Georgia when it comes to defensive line recruiting. And it almost certainly won’t be given the importance of this position to the Georgia program.
