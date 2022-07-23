Dawgnation Logo

Joenel Aguero commitment a big win for Georgia football on multiple fronts

Georgia football-Joenel Aguero-commitment
Joenel Aguero is a 5-star prospect at safety in the 2023 recruiting class. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Georgia scored a massive recruiting win on Saturday, adding 4-star safety Joenel Aguero to its 2023 recruiting haul.

Aguero is the No.3 ranked safety in the class and the No. 34 overall player in the country. He just narrowly missed out on a 5-star ranking, dropping from those ranks with the recent rankings update.

*All recruiting rankings come via the 247Sports Composite rankings

