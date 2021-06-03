Georgia football recruiting: Who’s visiting today on June 3

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about another constellation of stars visiting Georgia on the third day after the NCAA reopened on-campus recruiting.

And on the third day, the Georgia Bulldogs did not rest. They did not rest with the camps, the players on hand visits and the 5-star visitors.

The third day will be dominated by a bevy of 5-stars, including DawgNation’s top remaining undecided target for the 2022 cycle in 5-star DT Mykel Williams. The Columbus standout from Hardaway High School will be in town on a one-day visit.

It could basically be called Mykell Williams and Alabama’s Thompson High School Day, with another course of Caleb Downs on the side.

Check this out:

5-star DE/LB Jeremiah Alexander/Thompson/Alabaster, Ala.) (Nation’s No. 14 overall player in 2022)

5-star DT Mykell Williams/Hardaway/Columbus, Ga. (Nation’s No. xx overall player in 2022)

5-star DT Peter Woods/Thompson/Alabaster, AL (Nation’s No. 2 overall player in 2023

5-star CB Tony Mitchell/Thompson/Alabaster, AL (Nation’s No. 10 overall player in 2023)

5-star S Caleb Downs/Mill Creek/Hoschton, Ga. (Nation’s No. 37 overall player in 2023)

DawgNation will also be tracking the visits of two very impressive Class of 2024 prospects in Thompson CB A’Mon Lane and Pace Academy DL Hevin “Hevy Duty” Brown-Shuler.

That’s a very interesting collection of names and their storylines to track on Thursday. Alexander, Downs and Woods are fresh off recent visits to Clemson. Mitchell has seemingly been all over the Southeast over the last few days, too.