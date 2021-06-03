Georgia football recruiting: Who’s visiting today on June 3
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about another constellation of stars visiting Georgia on the third day after the NCAA reopened on-campus recruiting.
======================================================================
And on the third day, the Georgia Bulldogs did not rest. They did not rest with the camps, the players on hand visits and the 5-star visitors.
The third day will be dominated by a bevy of 5-stars, including DawgNation’s top remaining undecided target for the 2022 cycle in 5-star DT Mykel Williams. The Columbus standout from Hardaway High School will be in town on a one-day visit.
It could basically be called Mykell Williams and Alabama’s Thompson High School Day, with another course of Caleb Downs on the side.
Check this out:
- 5-star DE/LB Jeremiah Alexander/Thompson/Alabaster, Ala.) (Nation’s No. 14 overall player in 2022)
- 5-star DT Mykell Williams/Hardaway/Columbus, Ga. (Nation’s No. xx overall player in 2022)
- 5-star DT Peter Woods/Thompson/Alabaster, AL (Nation’s No. 2 overall player in 2023
- 5-star CB Tony Mitchell/Thompson/Alabaster, AL (Nation’s No. 10 overall player in 2023)
- 5-star S Caleb Downs/Mill Creek/Hoschton, Ga. (Nation’s No. 37 overall player in 2023)
DawgNation will also be tracking the visits of two very impressive Class of 2024 prospects in Thompson CB A’Mon Lane and Pace Academy DL Hevin “Hevy Duty” Brown-Shuler.
That’s a very interesting collection of names and their storylines to track on Thursday. Alexander, Downs and Woods are fresh off recent visits to Clemson. Mitchell has seemingly been all over the Southeast over the last few days, too.
RELATED: Check out the visitor’s list from the second day of on-campus visits at UGA
We’ll take a closer look below at a few of those very big campers and visitors scheduled for Thursday.
5-star DE/LB Jeremiah Alexander (Unofficial)
Class: 2022
Position: DE/LB (UGA is recruiting him as a hybrid DE/ILB)
Why: Alexander, a former Alabama commit, is one of the most college-ready players in the 2022 cycle. He’s a powerful young man with an approximate 395-pound power clean that is sharp enough to play five different positions in the Thompson defensive front. He’s in line to win a third straight Class 7A state championship in Alabama’s largest playing classification.
1-second analysis: Block destruction and versatility is his game.
Commitment date (if applicable): He’s undecided, but look for him to make his final decision after his senior season. He will be an early enrollee in January of 2022.
Hgt./Wgt: 6-2.5/230
School: Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.)
Rankings (247Sports Composite): Nation’s No. 1 EDGE and No. 14 overall recruit
Alexander on DawgNation.com: 1) 5-star Alabama DE shares his unique connection to UGA commit De’Nylon Morrissette; 2) Jeremiah Alexander breaks down why UGA made his final six.
