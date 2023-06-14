Latest Georgia commitment shows the value of Fran Brown, recruiting nationally
In an ideal world, Georgia would be able to have a roster full of just players from the state of Georgia. Fans would love the idea and it would slash the costs of Georgia’s recruiting budget.
But that ideal world also involves having enough great players in the state of Georgia to fully stock the roster to Kirby Smart’s liking from a talent perspective. Even as Georgia has become the third biggest producer of blue-chip prospects on an annual basis, it’s not always going to have the necessary players to fill Georgia’s needs.
Just this month, Georgia landed Thomas and 4-star defensive lineman Justin Greene. The Bulldogs are far from done at the position but they’ve begun to build a solid base for Tray Scott.
Adding say 5-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston would go a long way in helping the defensive line. He’s from Buford, Ga., and is one of the top players in the state of Georgia.
Yet at the moment, he seems to be trending away from playing for Georgia. Sometimes, players just want to leave the state for college. With everyone recruiting the Metro Atlanta suburbs, you’re simply not going to be able to keep every top prospect. Alabama went into Gwinnett County and land 5-star prospects Caleb Downs and Justice Haynes.
That is where having someone like Fran Brown on staff helps give Georgia an edge when it comes to recruiting across the country. Brown, who doubles as Georgia’s cornerbacks coach, has strong ties to the state of New Jersey and the northeast at large. Cornerback Ellis Robinson will play for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., this fall but he’s originally from Connecticut.
Brown is from Camden, N.J., and has spent time coaching at Temple and Rutgers. He knows the area well and has connections that give Georgia an advantage in this area of the country.
Brown is far from the only Georgia coach with strong ties to a specific geographic area on Georgia’s staff. Outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe has ties to both Texas and California. Scott is well-connected in North Carolina. Tight ends coach Todd Hartley does well in Florida. The same could be said for Glenn Schumann in Alabama and Mississippi.
Georgia needs to recruit nationally in order to maintain its spot on top of the college football world. Just look at the 2020 signing class and you’ll see the evidence.
In that cycle, Georgia signed only two of the top 20 players in the state of Georgia. The wins were Broderick Jones and Tate Ratledge, both offensive linemen. That year, the top 20 players in the state of Georgia were all top-200 prospects.
Georgia though still finished with the No. 1 ranked signing class. It went into Florida to land Jalen Carter. Pulled Darnell Washington out of Las Vegas. Kelee Ringo came to Georgia from Arizona, while Kendall Milton left California to play in Athens, Ga.
All of those players had vital roles on the last two national championship teams.
Georgia isn’t going to land every top prospect in the state of Georgia in this cycle. While the 2023 recruiting cycle saw the state of Georgia produce only four top-100 players, this 2024 cycle has 15. That perfectly illustrates the range in top-end quality on a year-to-year basis.
Georgia holds commitments from three of the top 15 players in the state at this moment. Seven of the 15 are already committed to play for other schools. Both numbers will be higher once signing day rolls around in December and February but the latter is going to be greater than the former.
So the Bulldogs will have to look elsewhere as they look to build upon the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2024 cycle. Thanks to Scott and Brown, Georgia was able to land an elite player out of the state of New Jersey.
“I want to be efficient, and we make decisions and we’re conscious of budgets and we try to be smart,” Smart said. “We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to compete.”
