Georgia football wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell flips to Texas A&M
One of Georgia’s two unsigned commitments has flipped to another school, as Raymond Cottrell has now pledged his services to Texas A&M.
Georgia signed three wide receivers during the early signing period and add two more via the transfer portal in RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Cottrell, a 4-star prospect out of Milton, Fla., was a long-time commitment to Georgia, flipping to the Bulldogs from Florida in November of 2021.
Texas A&M went 5-7 this past season after signing the No. 1 overall class.
Offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather is the only uncommitted prospect that is still unsigned for Georgia but the expectation is that he will end up with the Bulldogs. Georgia is also recruiting 5-star tight end Duce Robinson to add to the 2023 recruiting haul. He is expected to sign in February, as Georgia battles Texas and USC for the services of the No. 1 tight end in the country.
Georgia’s season is still going on, as the Bulldogs will play TCU for the national championship on Jan. 9.
