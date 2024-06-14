clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Georgia football recruiting: Big 5-star unofficial and talented Tar Heel …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with the weekend official visitors in Athens.
Jeff Sentell
How Georgia had a 10-year-plus head start on Clemson, Tennessee and …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star DL Christian Garrett. He ranks as the nation’s No. 15 DL and the No. 129 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
CJ Wiley: Priority WR target breaks down his crucial Georgia football …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR CJ Wiley. He ranks as the nation’s No. 15 WR and the No. 136 overall prospect for 2025 …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: 4-star WR target Talyn Taylor commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR Talyn Taylor. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 WR and the No. 71 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia QB commit Ryan Montgomery picks up big honor as top local athlete …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery. He ranks as the nation’s No. 13 QB and the No. 156 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
