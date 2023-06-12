LOOK: Top Georgia targets share highlights from another monster recruiting weekend

There were 13 total official visitors in town this weekend. That comes after hosting 16 in the opening weekend of the month.

For the second-straight June weekend, social media was flooded with images from a massive recruiting weekend for Georgia.

The Bulldogs signed the No. 1 ranked class in 2018 as well.

The Bulldogs will continue to host official visitors throughout the month of June, as Georgia has shifted fully into wrapping up most of its recruiting efforts prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Georgia signed the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in last year’s cycle, with names like Damon Wilson, Lawson Luckie and Joenel Aguero already impressing for the Bulldogs. Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs have signed a top-four class in each of the past seven recruiting cycles.

It certainly helps that Georgia is coming off back-to-back national championships and has produced more draft picks over the last three NFL draft cycles than any other program.

