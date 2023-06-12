LOOK: Top Georgia targets share highlights from another monster recruiting weekend
For the second-straight June weekend, social media was flooded with images from a massive recruiting weekend for Georgia.
There were 13 total official visitors in town this weekend. That comes after hosting 16 in the opening weekend of the month.
The Bulldogs signed the No. 1 ranked class in 2018 as well.
The Bulldogs will continue to host official visitors throughout the month of June, as Georgia has shifted fully into wrapping up most of its recruiting efforts prior to the start of the 2023 season.
Georgia signed the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in last year’s cycle, with names like Damon Wilson, Lawson Luckie and Joenel Aguero already impressing for the Bulldogs. Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs have signed a top-four class in each of the past seven recruiting cycles.
It certainly helps that Georgia is coming off back-to-back national championships and has produced more draft picks over the last three NFL draft cycles than any other program.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- ESPN predicts Georgia football will have nation’s top defense in 2023
- Los Angeles Rams QB Stetson Bennett engages in peculiar Twitter exchange with Senior Bowl director
- Georgia flips 4-star RB Chauncey Bowens from rival Florida
- Georgia running back room getting back to its roots with Chauncey Bowens commitment
- How ‘tough coach’ Kirby Smart has modified championship player management skills
- Georgia flips 4-star RB Chauncey Bowens from rival Florida
- UGA hosting ‘tone-setter’ official visitors this weekend
- 5-star targets KJ Bolden, Eddrick Houston and Mike Matthews headline loaded weekend of official visits
UGA News
- LOOK: Top Georgia targets share highlights from another monster recruiting weekend
- Georgia football recruiting: What we’re hearing so far after another stout visit weekend in Athens
- ESPN predicts Georgia football will have nation’s top defense in 2023
- Georgia running back room getting back to its roots with Chauncey Bowens commitment
- BREAKING: Georgia flips 4-star RB Chauncey Bowens from rival Florida