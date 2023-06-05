What social media is saying following Georgia’s massive recruiting weekend

If Georgia is going to continue to win national championships, it’s going to need to continue to have recruiting weekends like it did this past weekend. The Bulldogs had a total of 16 official visitors on campus, with many being some of top overall prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

The Bulldogs had a mix of top targets and recruits on campus this weekend. From the commit side, 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, 5-star cornerback Ellis Robinson, 4-star safety Peyton Woodyard and 4-star defensive back Demello Jones were all putting forth their best effort to convince some of the top prospects in the country to come to Athens.