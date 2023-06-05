Dawgnation Logo

What social media is saying following Georgia’s massive recruiting weekend

georgia football recruiting-social media-visits
A number of top Georgia commits and targets were on campus this weekend as the Bulldogs aim to build one of the nation's top recruiting classes
instagram
@Kconnorriley
Posted

If Georgia is going to continue to win national championships, it’s going to need to continue to have recruiting weekends like it did this past weekend. The Bulldogs had a total of 16 official visitors on campus, with many being some of top overall prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

The Bulldogs had a mix of top targets and recruits on campus this weekend. From the commit side, 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, 5-star cornerback Ellis Robinson, 4-star safety Peyton Woodyard and 4-star defensive back Demello Jones were all putting forth their best effort to convince some of the top prospects in the country to come to Athens.

Since Kirby Smart became the head coach at Georgia, the Bulldogs have consistently been one of the top programs in the country when it comes to recruiting. The Bulldogs have signed a top-four class in each of the past seven recruiting cycles. The 2023 recruiting class finished ranked No. 2. overall for last year’s cycle. Georgia held a similarly big recruiting weekend in the first month of June, where future signees such as Damon Wilson, Raylen Wilson and AJ Harris were all in attendance.

Georgia will have another strong haul of prospects on campus this weekend, with 5-star athlete KJ Bolden and 5-star wide receiver Mike Matthews being among the expected headliners this weekend. Commits Ryan Puglisi and Nitro Tuggle are also expected to be in town as well.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextGeorgia football recruiting: The four big storylines from the first …
Leave a Comment