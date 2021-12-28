Georgia football: All-American Game week underway for the 2022 signees and key unsigned targets

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry sets up the next two weeks in which Georgia’s 2022 signees and undecided remaining targets will attend their respective All-American game weeks out in Florida and Texas, respectively. ============================================================= ORLANDO, Fla. -- Georgia has three buses full of Bulldogs in Miami this week for the national college football playoffs.

It means the state of Florida is chock-full with Bulldogs of the present and future this week. The first practice of the Under Armour All-American Game week will take place on Wednesday evening from Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex. Want to know how time flies? It was just back in late December of 2018 when current Bulldog luminaries Lewis Cine and Nakobe Dean were on the field together for the first time. They were already speaking into existence that they would be playing in big games like the one on deck against Michigan.

George Pickens was on the field that week. The world was only just beginning to see the signs he was going to join them in Athens, too. Jalen Carter, Broderick Jones, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and Darnell Washington were also a part of the Under Armour event in 2019. Look how quickly each one of those young men made an early impact in Athens. The global pandemic robbed the 2021 class of getting to bond together for the first time a year ago, but the Bulldogs will be very well-represented this week in Orlando. What would Brock Bowers have looked like in the All-American Games a year ago?

That game features another Texas-sized slab of Bulldog signees to watch compete against the best players in the country. Georgia’s 2022 class will be represented in San Antonio by: 5-star EDGE Marvin Jones Jr: The FSU legacy was set to go to Oklahoma and then came Georgia. His story is one of the most intriguing timelines of the 2022 class.

5-star EDGE Mykell Williams: The former USC commit flipped and committed and signed with UGA. He was one of those future early enrollees who got in on bowl practices last week.

4-star QB Gunner Stockton: Stockton, another early enrollee, is part of a LOADED group of QBs out in Texas next week. The all-time career Georgia schoolboy touchdown leader also got in on the bowl practices trend.

4-star TE Oscar Delp: Delp can do a lot of the same things that Bowers can. He’s a little bigger at almost 6 feet, 5 inches and he has a nasty streak to go along with a lot of polish as a route runner.

4-star CB Julian Humphrey: Humphrey really makes this Georgia defensive back class sizzle. The Texas native has low 4.4 speed in the 40 and can play all over the back end in Athens.

4-star WR De’Nylon Morrissette: We’ve mentioned Morrissette earlier. With good reason. We expect him to push the two-deep at the receiver position by the time October rolls around next season.

3-star OL Griffin Scroggs: Scroggs, the one-time Georgia Tech commit, was a state champion at Grayson during his career. He’s going to be the lone UGA signee in one of the two All-American games this year. The man cooks, scuba dives and will fit right in with his cowboy hat in Texas next week. Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here. What are the loose threads left in the 2022 recruiting class? The subject matter for this one is quite simple. We’ll share four carryover targets, plant a tiny seed for a remaining surprise in the 2022 class and also point out the obvious about the three players who remain committed but did not sign during the early period. 4-star OL Earnest Greene III: The 4-star All-American OG from St. John Bosco in California has drifted from heavy interest in Ohio State to Georgia to Texas to Alabama along his process. Did the Bulldog close on him late? Greene is believed to have signed during the early period, but will not announce his choice until the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 8. 4-star DT Hero Kanu: Kanu is another intriguing prospect that signed during the early period, but wanted to keep things on the hush-hush until his All-American Bowl announcement in Texas. The belief here is the decision came down to strong consideration for Georgia and Ohio State. We feel Kanu has as much upside as any player in the 2022 class. The German-born DT just moved to America last fall after transitioning from soccer player to football prospect about three years ago.