Georgia football recruiting: Who’s visiting today on June 1

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry details who’s coming to check out UGA on the day after the NCAA’s recruiting dead period expired.

If Georgia built it, there were going to come. If Georgia built it and spent $80 million on it, there were really going to come. If Georgia built it and it opened its doors for the first time to prospective recruits after a 16-month shutdown on on-campus recruiting for a pandemic, well .......

That’s the intersection of an overwhelming demand which will be satisfied with a showstopping supply of new things for recruits to see at UGA this month. The moment arrives today with impeccable timing as if it couldn’t work out any better for Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff.

Want to impress a tidal wave of recruits every day? Just show them all the bells and whistles of the barber shop, hot and cold pools, new locker room, new team meeting rooms, sleep pods and weight room, among many other eyeball-grabbing views.

Official visits are packed to the gills on the weekends in June, but the unofficial visitors will steadily stream in every day.

Remember what it was like to see multiple 5-stars hunkering down on the sidelines in the fall for a game? Well, that’s now just the first day in June for Georgia. The Bulldogs are expected to host at least four current 5-stars and a handful of prospects that also seem bound for that elite status on Tuesday.

Who’s coming? We’re tracking all of the biggest names.