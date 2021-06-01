Georgia football recruiting: Who’s visiting today on June 1
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry details who’s coming to check out UGA on the day after the NCAA’s recruiting dead period expired.
If Georgia built it, there were going to come. If Georgia built it and spent $80 million on it, there were really going to come. If Georgia built it and it opened its doors for the first time to prospective recruits after a 16-month shutdown on on-campus recruiting for a pandemic, well .......
That’s the intersection of an overwhelming demand which will be satisfied with a showstopping supply of new things for recruits to see at UGA this month. The moment arrives today with impeccable timing as if it couldn’t work out any better for Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff.
Want to impress a tidal wave of recruits every day? Just show them all the bells and whistles of the barber shop, hot and cold pools, new locker room, new team meeting rooms, sleep pods and weight room, among many other eyeball-grabbing views.
Official visits are packed to the gills on the weekends in June, but the unofficial visitors will steadily stream in every day.
Remember what it was like to see multiple 5-stars hunkering down on the sidelines in the fall for a game? Well, that’s now just the first day in June for Georgia. The Bulldogs are expected to host at least four current 5-stars and a handful of prospects that also seem bound for that elite status on Tuesday.
Who’s coming? We’re tracking all of the biggest names.
Georgia football visitor’s hours: Who’s in town on June 1
With all of this, the easy thing to do would be to sort each priority visitor into easy categories: Class year and uncommitted or class year and committed.
Given the nature of the pandemic, that’s just not that easy. The undiscovered country in all of this is that every committed recruit to UGA has not been on campus for a face-to-face recruiting visit since early March of 2020. None of those young men had even committed to UGA at the time.
The committed prospects for the 2022 and 2023 classes also need to come in and dwell and start putting some more non-Zoom roots down inside the building. That will also reboot the traditional recruiting relationships that form while visiting Athens together on multiple occasions.
FSU took things to the extremes on Tuesday morning. 247Sports reported that the staff welcomed their core group of 2022 commits into the facility at 12:01 a.m. to get everything going. That’s how serious these June visits are going to be with another dead period coming down for all but the last week of July.
The list for the first day is vast. We’ve identified the most important visitors to pay attention to that will be in town on Tuesday with the first official visits set to begin for a 48-hour period beginning on June 4.
We’ll go tempo at first with who plans to be in town on June 1. After that roll call, we will break down a few of the bigger names who have made plans to be in Athenstown on Tuesday.
Commits: 5-star DT Big Bear Alexander (2022); 5-star ATH Deyon Bouie (2022); 5-star ATH Malaki Starks (2022); 4-star DT Tyre West (2022); 4-star TE Pearce Spurlin III (2023).
Undecided: 3-star S Jake Pope (2022); 5-star RB Richard Young (2023); 5-star LB Malik Bryant (2023); Unranked in-state DL Nathan Efobi (2023); Unranked QB Jadyn Davis (2024); Unranked QB JuJu Lewis (2026); Unranked EDGE Tyler Atkinson (2026).
5-star commit BIG BEAR ALEXANDER (Unofficial visit)
Position: DT
Why: He’s the top-rated commitment in the 2022 cycle. The Texas native could be seen as the current commit that will be the hardest to hold on to. That may or may not be the case given what DawgNation reported regarding Alexander and his behind-the-scenes work with the class.
Commitment date (if applicable): February 3, 2021
Class: 2022
Height/Weight: 6-3/320
High school: Brewer High School (Fort Worth, Tex.)
Rankings (247Sports Composite): Nation’s No. 7 DL and the No. 26 overall recruit for 2022
Alexander on DawgNation.com: Alexander plans to visit UGA on June 1; Alexander says he’s “rock-solid” with UGA; The story you need to know about Big Bear Alexander
DawgNation video:
