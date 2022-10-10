Dawgnation Logo

Georgia football community reacts to ‘big flip’ of running back Roderick Robinson

Roderick Robinson-Georgia recruiting-UGA recruiting
Roderick Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 20 RB for the 2023 cycle on the 247Sports Composit ratings. (Instagram)
Instagram
@Kconnorriley
Posted

It may have taken a little while longer than usual, but Georgia finally has its running back for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Dell McGee was able to flip 4-star running back Roderick Robinson on Monday afternoon.

The San Diego, Ca., native flipped his commitment from UCLA following a visit to Georgia. It was his first visit to Georgia, yet Robinson had seen enough.

Georgia did sign two running backs in the 2022 cycle, with the Bulldogs bringing in Branson Robinson and Andrew Paul. The latter though will miss his entire freshman season after he tore his ACL in August.

The Bulldogs currently sit as the No. 1 team in the country heading into their game against Vanderbilt. Saturday’s contest is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextBREAKING: 4-star RB Roderick Robinson II is now a ‘Dawg!
Leave a Comment