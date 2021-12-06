Georgia football recruiting: The big ‘Dawg days are ahead for the 2022 signing class
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest with the 2022 recruiting cycle as that season takes focus as the Bulldogs look to bowl prep for Michigan.
The hangover from the latest 41-24 Crimson Tide pride check might have drifted off by now. Might.
It lends itself to center on a big stretch for recruiting
Georgia football still holds its No. 1 ranking in one important avenue: That would be the 2022 recruiting class rankings on 247Sports. The Team Composite rankings for this cycle still have the ‘Dawgs on top and Alabama coming in at No. 2.
The next nine days are going to shape the closing kick for Georgia’s recruiting class quite considerably. A lot of it will take place on two fronts:
- The return to in-home visits for the Georgia staff. That’s such a welcome sight considering the last time we saw in-home visits were during the 2020 recruiting cycle back in January of 2020.
- Georgia will host its final crop of official visitors in the early enrollee lane this weekend in Athens. A host of key visitors are expected to attend.
The in-home visits started taking place on Sunday night. All-American LB Jalon Walker played home to both assistant coach Glenn Schumann and Kirby Smart. He is another outstanding LB prospect cut from the very same cloth as the likes of Roquan Smith and Nakobe Dean.
Go ahead and file this one away: Walker is every bit as capable of having that same level of an outstanding career as those two fine Bulldog alums. Every bit.
The Walkers are gracious hosts (can speak with authority on that one) and offered up a menu of smoked chicken. For those that are wondering what in-home visits are, they are traditionally the last chance for hard-charging recruiting staff to lock down contested recruitments and also check-in and continue to strengthen the relationship with solid commits.
Schumann and Smart spent Sunday afternoon with the Walkers. Smart was in Texas to check on another anchor #Bo22Moves commitment later that night.
It was a flip of the script for Walker.
“Normally they welcome me into their home and make me feel at home [at UGA] but we made them feel at home in my house,” Walker said. “I enjoyed it a lot by getting to see coach Smart and coach Schumann.”
Here’s a listing of all known in-home visit traffic past, present and future:
--- All-American 4-star DT Big Bear Alexander (UGA commit): Alexander and his father Tony Jones received both defensive line coach Tray Scott and Smart into their home on Sunday night.
--- 3-star WR Camden Brown (undecided): Brown, a new name to watch on the UGA board, just recently de-committed from Pitt on Dec. 1. He has set his commitment date for Dec. 15 and now has the Bulldogs in what looks like a final five. He told DawgNation that he will host UGA for his in-home visit on Tuesday.
Brown just told DawgNation this evening that he has locked in an official visit to UGA for this weekend. The near 6-foot-4, 200-pound receiver ranks as a 3-star recruit and the nation’s No. 86 WR for 2022 on the 247Sports Composite rankings. He just took an official to Auburn this past weekend.