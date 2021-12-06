Georgia football recruiting: The big ‘Dawg days are ahead for the 2022 signing class

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest with the 2022 recruiting cycle as that season takes focus as the Bulldogs look to bowl prep for Michigan. ============================================================= The hangover from the latest 41-24 Crimson Tide pride check might have drifted off by now. Might.

It lends itself to center on a big stretch for recruiting Georgia football still holds its No. 1 ranking in one important avenue: That would be the 2022 recruiting class rankings on 247Sports. The Team Composite rankings for this cycle still have the ‘Dawgs on top and Alabama coming in at No. 2. The next nine days are going to shape the closing kick for Georgia’s recruiting class quite considerably. A lot of it will take place on two fronts: The return to in-home visits for the Georgia staff. That’s such a welcome sight considering the last time we saw in-home visits were during the 2020 recruiting cycle back in January of 2020.

Georgia will host its final crop of official visitors in the early enrollee lane this weekend in Athens. A host of key visitors are expected to attend.

The in-home visits started taking place on Sunday night. All-American LB Jalon Walker played home to both assistant coach Glenn Schumann and Kirby Smart. He is another outstanding LB prospect cut from the very same cloth as the likes of Roquan Smith and Nakobe Dean. Go ahead and file this one away: Walker is every bit as capable of having that same level of an outstanding career as those two fine Bulldog alums. Every bit. The Walkers are gracious hosts (can speak with authority on that one) and offered up a menu of smoked chicken. For those that are wondering what in-home visits are, they are traditionally the last chance for hard-charging recruiting staff to lock down contested recruitments and also check-in and continue to strengthen the relationship with solid commits.