Georgia recruiting: Recapping the last summer weekend of on-campus visits

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry will collect a few interesting developments over the last weekend of on-campus recruiting for the Bulldogs. ============================================================= Wow. August is here.

That means a lot of things for the Georgia football recruiting effort. It means that the dead period is back again until the season starts back up for gameday visits. It means the month of June and the last week of July served up all on the on-campus and face-to-face recruiting for the classes for 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 dating back to March of 2020 prior to the pandemic. What took place over the weekend worth chronicling in this space? There wasn’t a commitment but that could change on Monday night. 5-star “Alpha” Kamari Wilson brings the family

Instagram , Dawgnation Every Wilson visit has attracted eyeballs so far in his recruitment. He visited UGA very early in the June period and was back again this weekend in full force. After the commitment of elite RB prospect Branson Robinson, he is now the No. 1 target for the class on the weekly DawgNation “Before the Hedges” program and will be until he makes his commitment.

When elite prospects like Wilson visit, the goal is for a “family feel” to evolve and for it to feel genuine. From the looks of things, it looks like the family felt like it was home. Because a lot of Wilson’s inner circle made the trip. That’s definitely a plus for UGA in a recruiting process that should extend to early signing day against the likes of Florida, Miami and Texas A&M. Wilson has a rare set of skills and an on-the-field approach to the safety position for the defending high school national champions at IMG Academy. The chance to pair him up with fellow 5-star safety Malaki Starks in the same secondary in Athens should be tantalizing to UGA fans. The 247Sports Composite has Wilson as the nation’s No. 1 safety and No. 17 overall prospect for 2022. With very good reason. Deyon Bouie also returns to UGA Instagram , Dawgnation