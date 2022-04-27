Jamaree Salyer: The championship road from the nation’s No. 1 OG to an All-American OT in the SEC

DawgNation is publishing a series of stories of the Georgia football NFL Draft prospects leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. Jordan Davis kickstarted the series and was followed by Lewis Cine and DeVont’e Wyatt. This DawgNation profile will be on one of the 2021 team’s four permanent captains in Jamaree Salyer. =========================================================

Just Trying. To Get. My Momma. A. House. That’s been the Jamaree Salyer plan for the longest time. Likely about as long as he grew up watching Larry Allen eviscerate and humiliate grown 330-pound men for a certain NFC East team. Work hard. Work Smart and smart. Put his head down and grind. Throw in a mess of talent and size and strength in the air fryer with all of that. Cook it all up across his time at Georgia as an anchor recruit of the much-heralded 2018 signing class. That’s a recipe the permanent 2021 Georgia team captain has always gotten down with. He wanted to win a championship at Georgia and exit Athens as a highly-sought NFL Draft prospect at his position. That’s been the plan, but it has had some sharp twists and turns along the way.

The details along the way weren’t quite as expected but that talented mess of intelligence, planning, size, strength and technique won out. If he could write a letter to his 18-year-old self about his time to come to Athens, he shared a few nuggets of big man wisdom. “I’d just tell him to be patient,” Salyer told DawgNation recently. “Be patient mentally. Be patient spiritually. Be patient emotionally. College is different. I’d tell him to get out more. I’d tell him don’t be a homebody so much. Just take in every moment because they go by really fast.” “I know that’s the old cliche thing that most older people say to young people, but in this instance it did. All of it went by fast. I’d just tell him to enjoy every moment. Don’t take any day for granted. Just understand where you are. Understand how blessed you are to be in this moment. Because it is going.” Salyer snapped his fingers quickly to convey that point. “It still is. I’d just tell him to enjoy it, man. It is definitely something special. I do realize it now being removed from it [while he is training for the NFL Draft] that it is starting to hit me that time was special. The bonds I made were special. The people I met were special. The practices were special. They sucked but they were special and definitely Saturday between the hedges and beyond was definitely special.”

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Jamaree Salyer: The championship road to glory in Athens Salyer came to Athens as part of the prized 2018 recruiting class. That was the one that finally wrestled the mythical recruiting team championship away from Alabama. The Bulldogs signed a total of seven prospects with a 5-star rating in the 2018 cycle. That was a new record. They would up signing the nation’s Nos. 2, No. 9, No. 10, No. 12, No. 18, No. 22, No. 23, No. 31, No. 41, No. 51, No. 62 and No. 87 prospects in the country. It was especially rich with the All-American type guys. Georgia wound up signing nine of the nation’s top 41 overall prospects in that cycle. As a means of comparison, the Bulldogs only signed five players rated that highly in 2022. The 2022 group is a great signing class. It might soon be the greatest one that Smart’s program has signed yet for the ‘Dawgs. But those 2018 boys had almost twice as many big-time blue chips in their class. That’s not even counting the under-the-radar gems like Jordan Davis, Azeez Ojulari, Channing Tindall, Chris Smith II and Devont’e Wyatt.

That was the one built to take the real national championship from the Tide, too. Then the transfers happened. Justin Fields. Brenton Cox. Cade Mays. Luke Ford. Otis Reese, another top 100 overall Bulldog signee, also transferred out. “I was just talking to somebody about this,” Salyer said this month. “How different this class actually turned out to be. From start to finish. But you know, everything happens for a reason. That’s the only thing I can really say.” It didn’t matter. Georgia still won the national championship regardless. “I think the 2018 class did take on a personality of its own,” Salyer said. “I think we wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. I think, for us, it makes it 10 times more special that we did it as seniors.” Salyer’s individual journey was like that. He was rated as the nation’s No. 1 OG prospect coming out of high school. He started 22 games at Georgia, but only once as a guard. Go figure.

