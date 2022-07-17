Dawgnation Logo

Top running back target Justice Haynes spurns Georgia football for Alabama

Blessed Trinity RB prospect Justice Haynes was in attendance at the Georgia-South Carolina game as a priority recruit on Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Haynes is the No. 4 ranked running back in the 2023 recruiting cycle and is from Buford, Ga. Haynes had long been a top target for Georgia. The Bulldogs had also made the top three recently for 5-star running back Richard Young, along with Oregon and Alabama.

