Top running back target Justice Haynes spurns Georgia football for Alabama
Haynes is the No. 4 ranked running back in the 2023 recruiting cycle and is from Buford, Ga. Haynes had long been a top target for Georgia. The Bulldogs had also made the top three recently for 5-star running back Richard Young, along with Oregon and Alabama.
*More details will be added to this story as it develops
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Commitment of 4-star linebacker Troy Bowles is an NFL-sized endorsement of Georgia football program
- Georgia football podcast: Decision day arrives for 4-star LB Troy Bowles
- Key Georgia football recruiting targets announcement times and dates for pivotal July stretch
- Georgia football podcast: UGA has ‘mystery’ to solve in season opener vs. Oregon
- Georgia football 2022 roster still championship caliber, even after roster turnover
- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger: One “Amazing” reason why he is a great choice for SEC Media Days
- Georgia football podcast: UGA sets right tone with Media Days representatives
UGA News
- Top running back target Justice Haynes spurns Georgia football for Alabama
- Commitment of 4-star linebacker Troy Bowles is an NFL-sized endorsement of Georgia football program
- BREAKING: Nation’s No. 2 LB Troy Bowles has made his college decision
- Key Georgia football recruiting targets announcement times and dates for pivotal July stretch
- Georgia football 2022 roster still championship caliber, even after roster turnover
NextBREAKING: Nation’s No. 2 LB Troy Bowles has made his college decision