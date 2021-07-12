Kayin Lee: A pair of June visits made a very big impact on the 2023 DB

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the latest with priority 2023 DB target Kayin Lee of Cedar Grove High School in Metro Atlanta. ============================================================= Kayin Lee recently got some new ink on his left arm. It depicts a mountain range scene with a wolf at the center of it all. The script “Only the Strong Survive” was centered above the image.

“That’s knowing that my strength comes from within from Jesus Christ,” Lee said. “I know that God is with me and above me and in me and I am in his hands. He is my strength and only the strong survive.” Those that know him well would agree. “That’s Big Play K,” Cedar Grove coach John Adams said. “I think I might have kinda started that. He checks every box. He’s probably the best defensive back I’ve coached. I coached Jadon Haselwood here, too. He was a heck of a safety and played two different positions at a very high level.”

“But with Kayin, you’re talking about somebody who is so very competitive and has got his head on right.” The wolf that is now stained on his skin could be his spirit animal. “It represents being quiet and a humbleness,” Lee said. “A wolf is not very loud. It just moves in silence with what it does.”

DawgNation has already shared a detailed profile on Lee, his family, his goals and a deep love for his Grandfather that has passed on. Georgia was a “dream school offer.” There’s an abundance of elite DB prospects in the South for the 2023 cycle. Lee certainly belongs right at the top of any board. The 247SportsComposite scale places him as the nation’s No. 9 CB and at No. 87 overall for the 2023 cycle. DawgNation will be keen to learn just how much Kirby Smart is interested in what Lee can do. Lee speaks of Smart with the deepest respect and has done so for an extended period. Georgia worked him out at camp in July. Smart took a keen interest. “When I was doing drills and stuff he had his eyes straight on me,” Lee said. “When we were at 7-on-7 it felt like he was hands-on with me at the same time. He wanted to see me jump and high point balls and stuff and he talked to me after the games.” “We talked a lot after the whole 7-on-7.”