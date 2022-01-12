Kelee Ringo: Watch him break down the Ringo-6 pick to seal the first Georgia football national title in 41 years

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about Kelee Ringo’s interception and why that play will be timeless in the hearts of DawgNation. ============================================================= There was a moment in the national championship game where it hit all of DawgNation.

That James Cook sprint seized an opportunity. The Zeus score amplified the hope. That brilliant A.D. Mitchell touchdown catch proved to be a game-winning play. But the moment most will likely remember came from Kelee Ringo. It has already inspired so many viral social media reaction videos to that play. Cook opened the door. White ran through it. Mitchell provided the game-winning score.

Ringo’s moment knocked out the defending national champions. It allowed everyone to party like it really was 1980 all over again. It inspired one Bulldog fan to drink a 1980s vintage National Championship Coca-Cola bottle from a living room as the seconds ticked off at Lucas Oil Stadium. That championship was won in Indiana. The Bulldogs got that last clinching play from a young man from the state of Washington by way of Arizona.

That’s how elite recruiting and college football works in tandem these days. Ringo’s recruiting was another 5-star story. Georgia reeled him in with the help of some coaches and analysts that are no longer on the staff. His recruiting inspired a new NCAA rule about the use of live animals on a college visit. There was a UGA staffer’s pet snake which brought a lot of “Sunshine” to those viral Ringo photos. There are just so many layers of Glory Glory to this one. His mother, Tralee, has inspired all of us with her breast cancer fight. Georgia fans rallied to her cause with a GoFundMe effort that has seen more than $51,000 pledged to help her receive the very best care. When Ringo made his first career interception as a ‘Dawg in Sanford Stadium, she was there to watch it.