Kelton Smith: Georgia football lands commitment from 4-star offensive lineman
Columbus, Ga., continues to be very good to the Georgia Bulldogs.
The city that has produced the likes of Jarvis Jones, Isaiah Crowell and 2022 5-star prospect Mykel Williams will send another highly-touted prospect to Athens, as 4-star offensive lineman Kelton Smith committed to Georgia on Friday.
Smith is the No. 218 overall player in the class and the third offensive line commit in the cycle for new offensive line coach Stacy Searels. Smith is listed at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds and will likely kick inside to guard at the next level.
As for why the Bulldogs were able to land the versatile lineman, Smith previously told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell that the homely vibes really helped the Bulldogs.
“Every time I go there I feel like I am at home,” Smith said. “I got some family and some famous people there I grew up playing football with my whole life there. Like Mykel Williams and then [running backs coach] Dell McGee just being from Columbus. He checks on me a lot. He actually knows my uncle, my great uncles and all of that. They went to school and they grew up together. That’s another big thing.”
Georgia beat out the likes of Florida State, Texas A&M and LSU to land Smith, as he took official visits to the latter two programs. He joins 4-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley and 3-star prospect Joshua Miller on the offensive line haul. The Bulldogs will look to add at least two more offensive linemen to their haul for this cycle. Names to monitor include 4-star tackle Monroe Freeling, 4-star guard TJ Shanahan and 3-star center Connor Lew.
Georgia signed five offensive linemen in the 2022 cycle, with Earnest Greene impressing early this spring.
The Bulldogs now have 16 commitments in the class, with Smith being the third player in the past week to join the program. Georgia landed 4-star linebacker Troy Bowles on Saturday and 4-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett on Tuesday. Georgia now has the No. 4 ranked recruiting class for the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Smith becomes the sixth in-state commit for Georgia, as he joins Hughley, edge rusher Gabe Harris, linebacker CJ Allen, tight end Lawson Luckie and defensive tackle Seven Cloud. Smith rates as the No. 20 overall player in the state of Georgia for the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Georgia’s work on the recruiting trail isn’t done yet, with the Bulldogs set to learn where 4-star safety Joenel Aguero will go on Saturday. He is the No. 34 overall player in the class and the No. 3 ranked safety. The No. 1 player in the state of Georgia is also announcing soon, as 5-star safety Caleb Downs will announce his commitment on Wednesday.
When speaking on Wednesday at SEC media days, Georgia coach Kirby Smart stressed the importance of recruiting well in GEorgia’s footprint. The addition of Smith certainly helps the Bulldogs check that box.
“We have an unbelievable footprint with which we get to recruit,” Smart said. “So the five-hour radius of Athens, Georgia, gives us a chance to be around some of the best football student-athletes there are in the country. We’ll continue to recruit those, develop those.”
