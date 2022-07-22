Kelton Smith: Georgia football lands commitment from 4-star offensive lineman

The city that has produced the likes of Jarvis Jones, Isaiah Crowell and 2022 5-star prospect Mykel Williams will send another highly-touted prospect to Athens, as 4-star offensive lineman Kelton Smith committed to Georgia on Friday.

Smith is the No. 218 overall player in the class and the third offensive line commit in the cycle for new offensive line coach Stacy Searels. Smith is listed at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds and will likely kick inside to guard at the next level.

As for why the Bulldogs were able to land the versatile lineman, Smith previously told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell that the homely vibes really helped the Bulldogs.

“Every time I go there I feel like I am at home,” Smith said. “I got some family and some famous people there I grew up playing football with my whole life there. Like Mykel Williams and then [running backs coach] Dell McGee just being from Columbus. He checks on me a lot. He actually knows my uncle, my great uncles and all of that. They went to school and they grew up together. That’s another big thing.”

Georgia beat out the likes of Florida State, Texas A&M and LSU to land Smith, as he took official visits to the latter two programs. He joins 4-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley and 3-star prospect Joshua Miller on the offensive line haul. The Bulldogs will look to add at least two more offensive linemen to their haul for this cycle. Names to monitor include 4-star tackle Monroe Freeling, 4-star guard TJ Shanahan and 3-star center Connor Lew.

Georgia signed five offensive linemen in the 2022 cycle, with Earnest Greene impressing early this spring.