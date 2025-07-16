Georgia added a second linebacker prospect to its recruiting class on Wednesday, when four-star prospect Nick Abrams announced his commitment to the program.

Abrams picked Georgia over finalists Oregon, Michigan and Alabama. He is the No. 264 overall player in the class and the No. 18-ranked linebacker per the 247Sports Composite.

Georgia pulled Abrams from Owings Mill, Maryland. He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. He is young for his class, as he is just 16 years old at this point in time.

Abrams took his official visit to Georgia in May, which was earlier than his three other finalists.

That visit had a lasting impact on the linebacker prospect.

“I think the best part of the visit was being able to be myself with the players and the coaches,” Abrams told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell after his visit in May. “It was great to find similarities with the players and also learn about the reasons why they chose Georgia.”

The Abrams commitment is significant for Georgia as it comes just a day after the Bulldogs missed out on five-star prospect Tyler Atkinson. He picked Texas on Tuesday. Atkinson is the No. 1-ranked linebacker in the 2026 recruiting cycle and a five-star prospect in the cycle. He is from Loganville, Georgia

With Abrams in the class, Georgia now has 29 commitments and the No. 2-ranked class per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Even after missing on Atkinson and seeing James Johnson flip, the Bulldogs still have one of the best recruiting classes in the country. Abrams only makes this group stronger.

Georgia now has two linebacker commitments in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as the Bulldogs added four-star prospect Shadarius Toodle in June. He is from Mobile, Alabama.

Georgia’s inside linebacker room may be one of the best position groups in all of football. The group is led this season by juniors CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson, who bring a wealth of experience to the position.

Behind them sit sophomores Chris Cole and Justin Williams, who were both five-star signees in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Georgia also signed the No. 1-ranked linebacker prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle in Zayden Walker. The group is so stacked this year that he is not viewed as a likely contributor.

Under Glenn Schumann, Georgia has produced three first-round draft picks at inside linebacker and three Butkus Award winners.

With that in mind, it’s easy to see why Abrams ended up picking the Bulldogs.

“I think the development piece speaks for itself,” Allen said at SEC Media Days. “There’s no other place you can go where you’re coached by the best and play with the best. I think the biggest thing is the people you’re around and the people in the building. It’s great people. I think elite wanna play with elite and the best wanna play with the best.”