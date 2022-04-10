Report: Former 5-star OT Amarius Mims places name into the transfer portal
The whispers of what might happen this spring have come to pass.
According to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former 5-star OT Amarius Mims has placed his name in the transfer portal.
He was not in attendance at Georgia’s second spring scrimmage in Athens on Saturday. The former Bleckley County standout was an early enrollee at UGA in January of 2021.
Mims is the sort of talent that will be able to portal his way and start immediately at a lot of Power 5 schools. It will just be a little tricky, per NCAA rules, for him to play right away in the SEC.
Florida State, among other schools like USC, would be a possible destination to watch here.
UGA News
- Report: Former 5-star OT Amarius Mims places name into the transfer portal
- Jalen Carter ready for new Georgia football defensive line challenge: ‘Whatever they need me to do I’ll do it’
- Georgia football 2022 spring practice live updates, injury news and key position battles
- Kirby Smart wants Jalen Carter to follow example set by Devonte Wyatt
- Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck aims to take the next step: ‘I’ve seen great improvement from him’
NextGeorgia football Scrimmage Two in pictures: Key faces and names lead...