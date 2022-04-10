Report: Former 5-star OT Amarius Mims places name into the transfer portal

According to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former 5-star OT Amarius Mims has placed his name in the transfer portal.

The whispers of what might happen this spring have come to pass.

He was not in attendance at Georgia’s second spring scrimmage in Athens on Saturday. The former Bleckley County standout was an early enrollee at UGA in January of 2021.

Mims is the sort of talent that will be able to portal his way and start immediately at a lot of Power 5 schools. It will just be a little tricky, per NCAA rules, for him to play right away in the SEC.

Florida State, among other schools like USC, would be a possible destination to watch here.