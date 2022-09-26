Sam M’Pemba: What he thought of that Sanford Stadium lap with Kirby Smart and the next steps of his process

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star Sam M’Pemba. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 EDGE and the No. 24 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite. He’s the No. 3 EDGE and the No. 23 recruit on the On3 Consensus rankings. He’s the No. 1 weak-side DE and the No. 5 player this cycle on Rivals. ========================================================= Samuel M’Pemba played Friday night in one of the most eagerly-anticipated games of the 2022 regular season. His IMG Academy teams traveled to Alabama to take on Central-Phenix City in front of a national ESPNU audience.

M’Pemba is one of the Alpha targets left for Georgia in the 2023 cycle. He had a solid game. He looked athletic and played with great energy. Yet he was not dominant. That is to be expected for a young man who is now playing his first season at the EDGE position. The 6-foot-3, 249-pound senior was a tight end and receiver last year at IMG Academy. But the 5-star projections for his college ability do appear to be quite on the mark. He is going to help one lucky school. M’Pemba is now down to just Georgia, LSU, Miami and Tennessee.

That game was interesting from the Georgia perspective for many reasons. Georgia’s highest-ranking commitment for this class is A.J. Harris. Harris plays for Central-Phenix. The IMG team also has a recent transfer in Georgia EDGE commitment Gabe Harris. Harris and M’Pemba are getting a lot of reps on the IMG defensive line filled with other Future Power 5 talents. The ‘Dawgs are also heavily recruiting 5-star junior CB Ellis Robinson IV at IMG Academy. It was more than enough reason for DawgNation to be there.

It was also more than for the Georgia football program to send a pair of assistants down to Alabama to watch all those big targets in action. Central-Phenix took big early leads of 12-0 and 19-6 but eventually fell to the depth of the national boarding school powerhouse by a 41-26 margin. When the game was over, Harris met M’Pemba right at midfield. He was spent. If the 5-star Georgia commit was an iPhone battery, he passed the low battery mark at the end of the third quarter. He wasn’t even 100 percent for the game. Harris still found enough energy to meet M’Pemba and share a quick word. They laughed and seemed to be in great spirits through that conversation. If it was anything like the question 5-star Adam Anderson for 5-star Justin Fields after a big game five years ago, the world will have to wait and see about all that. Harris and M’Pemba have grown close during this recruiting cycle. Harris thought enough of M’Pemba to drive two hours up to Athens to get to know him this summer. That’s when the 5-star EDGE when was in town for an unofficial visit.