This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star IOL Zykie Helton of Carrollton High School. He ranks as the nations’s No. 41 IOL and the No. 457 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 41 IOL and No. 477 overall.

Zykie Helton surprised some folks by committing to Georgia this week just on the heels of the Bulldogs already accepting another in-state IOL who projects to play center on the college level.

It was no surprise to those who know Helton.

Helton, a former Alabama commitment, has been feeling strongly about playing for the Bulldogs for awhile now. The 3-star IOL abrputly announced his commitment plan for a Wednesday afternoon commiting less than 24 hours prior to dropping his news.

Georgia beat out Alabama, FSU and Georgia Tech for his commitment. Helton becomes the 14th commitment in the 2026 class for the Dawgs. He’s the third OL commitment for Stacy Searels and the eighth in-state commitment for the class.

He’s had a remarkable bounce back story that included some illness and dropping some 60 or 70 pounds during his high school career. Helton, now back up to the 290-pound range, was an official visitor for the Dawgs during the May 30th weekend in Athens.

Helton joins his Carrollton High School teammate Ryan Mosley in the 2026 class in Athens. Mosley, a 4-star WR, committed to UGA just last month.

Check out his junior film below:

3-star Carrollton High School footbal IOL Zykie Helton has committed to UGA. He chose UGA over strong interest in Alabama, FSU, Georgia and Georgia Tech. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

