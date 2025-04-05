clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Latest Sentell's Intel


Ryan Montgomery: Georgia football freshman QB making good progress in …
Kirby Smart spoke recently about what he’s learned this spring from true freshman QB Ryan Montgomery.
Jeff Sentell


Bowe Bentley: What all the fuss is about with Georgia football and a very …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Texas QB Bowe Bentley. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 QB and the No. 123 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell


Sentell’s Intel: Why the QB intrigue for Georgia football with Jared …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with Georgia’s QB recruiting in the 2026 cycle. The plot has thickened.
Jeff Sentell


Kaiden Prothro: 5-star TE feels Georgia football is ‘starting to feel like …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star Kaiden Prothro. The 3-time Bowdon High state football champion ranks as the nation’s No. 3 …
Jeff Sentell


Davion Brown: How “FatRat” feels about the Dawgs after another strong visit
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR Davion Brown. He ranks as the nation’s No. 29 WR and the No. 180 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Most Read



Analysis: What we learned about Georgia football from observers at …

Mike Griffith



Kirby Smart dishes on Georgia football transfer safeties are …

Connor Riley



Georgia football WRs provide intel on Gunner Stockton this spring: ‘I …

Connor Riley



Late-inning Georgia baseball error opens door for Texas comeback in …

Jack Leo



Georgia football podcast: ESPN report sheds light what’s next for …

Brandon Adams
