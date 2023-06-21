Chris Cole: 4-star LB target felt it was “an honor” to put on Georgia jersey on his official visit

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star LB Chris Cole. He ranks as the nation’s No. 18 LB and the No. 193 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 17 and the No. 159 overall recruit. ========================================== Chris Cole was asked to boil down his weekend official visit to Georgia in one word.

That topic was bound to garner a great answer. Given he has made just one “B” in high school. That was in Spanish. The rest of his transcript is all As. Cole aims to become a doctor in the sports medicine field when his playing days are up. He chose the word “exciting” to describe his 48 hours in Athens.

“I had a great time with the players and also the coaches, too,” he said. “I was able to go over my development plan and also where they see me playing.” Freshman LB Raylen Wilson was his host. He’d seen video interviews with Wilson and had also watched his high school highlights. He was hanging out with him this past weekend in Athens. Cole is an impressive prospect. Even with the guys the UGA staff brings in for officials.

He started running the hurdles when he was in the seventh grade. But he stopped to play basketball. He then shifted back into hurdling last year. He made it to regionals back as a sophomore. “This year I made it to nationals and I played fourth in the nation,” Cole said. He placed fourth in the 60m hurdles at the Nike Nationals. He clocked an 8.44. “I was six-foot-three and 210 pounds,” he said. “Everyone else they were all so little. I was the biggest one out there. That was pretty cool. I enjoyed it.” That’s the type of athlete that winds up starting at Georgia and getting drafted in the first round. When you combine that 6-foot-3 frame with 215 pounds, then Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann starts scheming up a lot of ways to utilize those talents.

“They just said that I am long and I can run,” Cole said. “They just said I have real super upside. They see me playing the ‘Will’ linebacker and playing in space and also blitzing off the edge.” The 1-on-1 talks he had with Schumman and Kirby Smart this weekend were exciting Especially when they brought up his development and how he might fit into Georgia’s future defenses. He can play both linebacker spots. He’s played safety at the high school level but feels his major fit would be at inside linebacker. “They were super excited to have me and said I am super high on their board,” Cole said. “They feel I can play off the edge in space and play in the box, too.” Smart left Cole thinking about how the ‘Dawgs feel about him. They asked him to keep things open and stay in contact with them. “They really like how I have grown,” Cole said. “During my junior season, I was like 185 and now I’m 215 with a lot of muscle and I’ve gotten faster, too. They talked about their program and how many linebackers they have developed and he brought up their stories, too.”