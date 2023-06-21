BREAKING: 5-star QB commit Dylan Raiola is on his way to Georgia six months earlier than expected

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star QB Dylan Raiola. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 1 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking also has him as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 1 overall prospect. ========================================== Dylan Raiola is on his way to Georgia. Just not the University of Georgia just yet.

The 5-star QB commitment from Arizona plans to make the move to Georgia for his senior year of high school football. He will play for Buford High School. Rusty Mansell of DawgsHQ was the first to report the news. That in and of itself, is a bombshell for the 2023 high school season in Georgia. The Wolves, who have won 11 state championships since 2000, are immediately now seen as the team to beat for this fall. That’s not exactly news. The Wolves are that team in Georgia every year. Now they have just added the nation’s No.1 overall prospect to their team. Buford already had a trio of 5-star recruits on the roster for this fall.

Raiola now makes it four Wolves with a 5-star ranking. That’s on a roster covered in players with Power 5 and SEC offers. While this will be Raiola’s fourth high school team, this is a move that makes a lot of sense for a lot of reasons. For starters, this will accelerate his development. The 5-star now gets the chance to play at the highest levels of Georgia high school football. The one thing that scouts and analysts wondered about the 5-star was what type of competition he was facing in Arizona and then in Texas for his sophomore year.