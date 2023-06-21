BREAKING: 5-star QB commit Dylan Raiola is on his way to Georgia six months earlier than expected
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star QB Dylan Raiola. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 1 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking also has him as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 1 overall prospect.
Dylan Raiola is on his way to Georgia. Just not the University of Georgia just yet.
The 5-star QB commitment from Arizona plans to make the move to Georgia for his senior year of high school football. He will play for Buford High School. Rusty Mansell of DawgsHQ was the first to report the news.
That in and of itself, is a bombshell for the 2023 high school season in Georgia. The Wolves, who have won 11 state championships since 2000, are immediately now seen as the team to beat for this fall.
That’s not exactly news. The Wolves are that team in Georgia every year. Now they have just added the nation’s No.1 overall prospect to their team. Buford already had a trio of 5-star recruits on the roster for this fall.
Raiola now makes it four Wolves with a 5-star ranking. That’s on a roster covered in players with Power 5 and SEC offers.
While this will be Raiola’s fourth high school team, this is a move that makes a lot of sense for a lot of reasons.
For starters, this will accelerate his development.
The 5-star now gets the chance to play at the highest levels of Georgia high school football. The one thing that scouts and analysts wondered about the 5-star was what type of competition he was facing in Arizona and then in Texas for his sophomore year.
There will be no doubt about his college readiness after spending a season under center for the Wolves. There’s not much of a debate to be had about the speed of the game being greater in Gwinnett County and with Buford’s national schedule compared to what he was set to face out in Arizona.
It must also be noted here that Raiola will have to compete for the starting QB job at Buford. Just like any other player would have to do so among the Wolves.
It super-sizes his impact as a recruiter to finish out Georgia’s 2024 class
Raiola has worked tirelessly behind the scenes for months now to help nail down the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class for the 2024 cycle according to several services.
There’s a real chance that Buford will eventually have to meet up with Carrollton High School at some point in the playoffs this fall.
That would set up a dream QB matchup between Raiola and future 5-star sophomore Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis. A recent ESPN.com report rated Lewis as the No. 1 overall high school football prospect regardless of classification.
The rising sophomore led his Trojans to the state final as a freshman in 2022. Raiola was ranked as the nation’s No. 4 overall high school prospect regardless of classification in that same report.
