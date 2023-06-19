BREAKING: Class of 2025 in-state DB target Tae Harris commits to Georgia football

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep shares the commitment of 2025 defensive back prospect Tae Harris to the Georgia Bulldogs. ========================================== Tae Harris has no stars or rankings by his name right now.

Well, that’s about to change. About as quickly as he can get down the field or cover some ground on the track. Harris, a class of 2025 defensive back prospect, announced his commitment to UGA via his social media early Monday evening. He’s from Cedartown. The back-to-back national champion Bulldogs also accepted his commitment this early in the process before the recruiting industry has identified him as a major prospect for the 2025 class. That’s good enough. If a young man that hails from Cedartown is good enough to draw the offer from the ‘Dawgs and get that traditional “Go ‘Dawgs” tweet quickly in response, then that is plenty good enough.

Cedartown has sent a pair of All-American prospects to Athens recently in perennial NFL Pro Bowler Nick Chubb and All-American LB CJ Washington in the 2021 cycle. Washington has had to step away from football due to a neck injury he suffered during his first spring practice in Athens, but Harris is now the next Cedartown Bulldog to decide he’s ready to become a Georgia Bulldog. Why UGA? Harris had a clever comeback to that. “Why not UGA,” he told DawgNation on Monday. “They treated me like one of their own. It felt right.”

The 6-foot, 185-pound rising junior has great speed. He was timed at 10.73 seconds in the 100 meters this spring as a sophomore on the Cedartown track team. Check out his sophomore highlights below: Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. SENTELL’S INTEL