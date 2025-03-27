clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Davion Brown: How “FatRat” feels about the Dawgs after another strong visit
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR Davion Brown. He ranks as the nation’s No. 29 WR and the No. 180 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Dre Quinn: Elite in-state EDGE has a strong connection to member of …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star EDGE Dre Quinn. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 EDGE and the No. 265 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: 5-star Georgia football QB target Jared Curtis sets commitment …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star QB target Jared Curtis. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 2 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
Brady Marchese: Why did Georgia football prioritize the 3-star WR so early …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star WR Brady Marchese at Cartersville High. He’s the nation’s No. 47 WR and the No. 411 overall …
Jeff Sentell
Jorden Edmonds: The nation’s No. 1 CB prospect is in Georgia and feels …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star CB Jorden Edmonds. The Sprayberry High star ranks as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 27 …
Jeff Sentell
Details emerge regarding speeding arrest of Georgia WR Nitro Tuggle

Connor Riley
ESPN calls out Georgia’s biggest strength and weakness entering 2025 …

Connor Riley
4 Georgia players that have to hit big for football to regain …

Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart wants Georgia to improve in these two areas. Injuries are …

Connor Riley
What Kirby Smart said about Georgia QB battle, the areas where …

Connor Riley
