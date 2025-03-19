clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Corey Barber: The ‘Waffle House’ receiver called his first UGA visit …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR Corey Barber. He ranks as the nation’s No. 44 WR and the No. 270 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
BREAKING: Georgia football lands commitment of 3-star in-state WR Brady …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star WR Brady Marchese at Cartersville High School. He ranks as the nation’s No. 66 WR and No. …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Jared Curtis: What we’re hearing as his multi-day visit for one more look …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star QB Jared Curtis out of Nashville Christian in Tennessee. The state champion signal caller …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Ryan Mosley: Priority 4-star WR target breaks down another trip ‘home’ to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with . He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 WR and the No. 179 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Tyler Atkinson: 5-star LB priority makes an interesting comparison between …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star LB Tyler Atkinson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 LB and the No. 7 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

UGA trying some new ideas as it has to replace key personnel in its …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Wes Johnson has a plan to fix Georgia’s pitching with No. 13 Florida …

Jack Leo
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Jared Curtis: What we’re hearing as his multi-day visit for one more …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football spring game won’t be televised as Kirby Smart wants …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia basketball knows ‘special’ season doesn’t have to end against …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment