Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
UGA trying some new ideas as it has to replace key personnel in its …
Wes Johnson has a plan to fix Georgia’s pitching with No. 13 Florida …
Jared Curtis: What we’re hearing as his multi-day visit for one more …
Georgia football spring game won’t be televised as Kirby Smart wants …
Georgia basketball knows ‘special’ season doesn’t have to end against …