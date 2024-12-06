This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star DL Justus Terry. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 DL and the No. 10 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 2 and at No. 9 overall.

When Justus Terry was in middle school and ninth grade, he was told by Georgia defensive line coach Travion Scott that his recruitment was going to be a “marathon.”

Scott knew. He knew there would be twists and turns from the time the whole nation saw Terry on tape.

While the Georgia DL coach knew what was to come, his program didn’t hit the finish line first.

Texas beat Georgia for the nation’s No. 2 DL today. That seems ominous given that the Longhorns and the Bulldogs will now face off tomorrow in the SEC Championship Game.

The future No. 2 DL in the 2025 class actually supersized the interest early in his career when he went viral for posing shirtless with a physique that a high school senior would appreciate.

Terry chose UGA early. Said all the right things. He sounded more than genuine when he did.

Then USC came and switched up his recruitment. He flipped from UGA to USC in a move that surprised everyone.

His pledge to the Trojans did not last. He decommitted and then took impactful visits to Alabama, Auburn and Texas, among others in his senior season.

It seems like his Texas official visit for the Georgia game proved to be quite impactful in this decision.

That marathon reached its expected eventual conclusion on Friday afternoon at Manchester High School. The fact that he needed to wait until Friday when the rest of the nation’s 5-stars and top prospects signed on Wednesday shows that he got the full 26.2 miles out of his decision.

The decision came down to Auburn, Georgia and the late surge from Texas. There were also layers of interest in Alabama and FSU to consider there down the stretch for him, too.

