Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star DL Williams Nwaneri. He ranks as the nation’s No. No. 1 DL and the No. 3 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 1 DL and the No. 1 overall recruit.

Williams Nwaneri has made his college decision. He will play in the SEC for Missouri.

The 5-star DL just announced his decision over an ESPN live stream from his school on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound DL has been a major priority for the ‘Dawgs in this cycle to help restock their defensive front with elite talent.

Georgia is expected to lose up to four of its veteran defensive linemen after the 2023 season with the likes of Warren Brinson, Zion Logue, Nazir Stackhouse and Tramel Walthour all eligible to head to the NFL next year.