This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star QB target Jared Curtis. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 2 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No.1 QB and at No. 5 overall.

The Jared Curtis recruiting story added another chapter in the wee hours of Monday morning. Curtis teased a countdown clock on his Instagram story on Sunday evening with the promise of news at midnight in the Central Time Zone in Nashville.

Well, that is sort of what happened. The clock struck midnight in Music City and then all those Georgia and Oregon fans had to wait another 11 hours or so.

Curtis, the former UGA commitment, told Hayes Fawcett that he will make his college commitment on May 5.

The 5-star QB prospect had originally committed to Georgia on March 23, 2024 before backing off that commitment on October 17 of last year.

His “news” was only one year and one day after his big commitment news last spring.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder with a lethal arm had recently cut his extensive offer list down to just Georgia and Oregon on February 22. That was expected to be the final turn in a recruiting race that saw Curtis visit both schools earlier this month on multi-day unofficial visits.

Curtis went to Oregon and then right to Athens to get a back-to-back taste of what his college playing future would be. Coming out of that visit, the intel was that Curtis was set to make a decision “soon” and that it still felt like family in Athens.

At the end of last week, the key word from sources in the Curtis camp went from that “soon” to the feeling that Curtis still needed more time to digest his decision.

That decision digested rather quickly over the weekend.

He had the best season of his career last fall and is promising an undefeated repeat state title in 2025 for his Eagles. Curtis completed 70 percent of his passes for 40 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He threw for 2,830 yards while displaying elite arm talent and the ability to place the ball all over the field.

The early enrollee lets it loose from a variety of arm angles.

The other wrinkle to his game is that he ran for 637 yards and 18 touchdowns. While he won’t be running away from elite defenders in the SEC or even the Big Ten, he projects to be a serious red-zone weapon with his legs.

The 5-star holds a 62 percent career completion mark while throwing for 7,665 yards, 92 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions in a level that equates to something between Class 1A and Class 3A in Georgia. He’s been able to make plays with his legs on the regular, running past boxes that he’s either bigger or faster than or both.

Curtis has put up a career average of 6.7 yards per rush attempt. He’s totaled up 1,663 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns.

Check out the nation’s No. 1 QB prospect in action in the TSSAA Division II-A state championship below.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2025 prospects like Ethan Barbour, Ryan Montgomery, Elijah Griffin and Talyn Taylor

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)