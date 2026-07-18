This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Adryan Cole at Douglas County High School. He’s rated as the nation’s No. 12 S and the No. 166 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him at No. 12 safety and No. 158 overall.

The one thing we hear these days from Georgia football fans is they want to support players who want to be at Georgia. For all those folks, Adryan Cole is one of your new favorite Dawgs.

Cole, who stars at Douglas County High in Douglasville, grew up wanting to be a Dawg.

As his recruitment got tight between schools like LSU and Ole Miss, he kept coming back to that. When he took his official visit to UGA last month, that all came full circle.

“It was great for the first time,” Cole said. “I’m not going to lie, it’s been a childhood dream to put that on.”

Cole made all of that a reality today. He committed to the Dawgs and shared the news across social media. Prior to that, he was the highest-rated undecided prospect in Georgia.

He thought he knew a lot about UGA, but he learned a lot more about the Dawgs on that OV. Georgia was eager for him to make a move on his visit. The Dawgs wanted him to shut it down and commit, but he held strong.

Well, until today.

“It has been a childhood dream since I was younger,” he said. “It would just be great playing for my hometown team. It is just great having a real relationship with everybody in the building.”

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4-star Douglas County safety Adryan Cole has committed to Georgia. He was the highest-rated undecided rising senior prospect in the state heading into his decision. (Cayce Dunn/DawgNation) (cayce_dunn2 /Dawgnation)

Adryan Cole: The scouting report on the newest Dawg

What stands out about Cole is best described by Douglas County coach Johnny White.

When he thinks of Cole, he thinks of SEC legend Eric Berry. White coached Berry in high school 20 years ago when he was at Creekside.

“He’s got everything,” White said. “He’s the best DB I’ve had since Eric Berry. He’s physical. He’s fast. He’s knowledgeable. He understands the game.”

“To be honest with you, I can’t wait to see him this year because he had a full season of track. Which he excelled in. So I already know he’s going to be bigger and faster than what people have seen him in the past. He’s a special kid.”

White said that the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Cole was running the 100 meters in the 10.8 range earlier this spring.

“Adryan is going to have a great year,” White said. “He’s such a great young man and he looks the part, too.”

The Berry comp is nice, but White also compared him to a big-time freshman at UGA right now. That’s former Buford star Tyriq “Ty Boogie” Green.

Douglas County will let him play the “Ty Boogie” position this fall. That’s offense and defense. Safety. Running back. Special teams. Kick return. Punt return. Pretty much everything but mix the Powerade and hand it out to famished teammates.

“I just want him to do for us what ‘Ty Boogie’ did for Buford,” White said. “I’m going to let him do a little of everything. Whatever can get us winning.”

Check out Cole’s junior tape below. His range and tackling ability in open space stand out.

“He can go from the hash and the middle of the field and from the numbers to the numbers. He tackles so well. He’s got great ball skills.”

Cole could be a free or a strong safety in college. White thinks he can even play some at cornerback. Green did that at G-Day this year.

Nickel corner?

“Oh, I know he can do that easily,” White said. “He’s physical enough. He’s fast enough. He can play corner. I know for a fact he could play corner if need be. He’s that type of an athlete.”

How does the staff plan to use him? They deem him a plug-and-play guy across the back end of the defense.

“They see me playing every position,” he said.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Jaxon Dollar, Joakim Gouda and Kemon Spell.

4-star Douglas County safety Adryan Cole has committed to Georgia. He was the highest-rated undecided rising senior prospect in the state heading into his decision. (Cayce Dunn/DawgNation) (cayce_dunn2 /Dawgnation)

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below