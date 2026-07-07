This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Kelsey Adams at Langston Hughes. He’s the nation’s No. 13 OT and the No. 126 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 12 OT and No. 138 overall.

When looking at the board for Georgia’s 2027 commits, there’s always been one name that seemed a little shaky.

Kelsey Adams, a 4-star OT prospect at Langston Hughes, has been committed to UGA since about two hours before the Alabama game on September 27 of last season. But he took his spring visits.

To his credit, he always told reporters and the UGA staff he was going to take his share of those.

Adams took officials to Georgia Tech, Georgia, LSU and North Carolina. He was thinking about an Auburn trip but never made that one. He also told DawgNation this spring that he felt like his recruiting process wouldn’t be final until sometime during his senior season.

What Adams posted on his TikTok account over the weekend shows where his head is at right now. It is good news for DawgNation.

Adams posted an edit on July 4 under the username “yookel_,” which appears to be his personal account. He’s thanked his family members for their support on other posts for that account.

That edit was posted with a music track from “Future,” which he’s reflected in his own content. It includes the following:

A picture of him from his Georgia Tech visit that says: “I like G Tech”

A picture of him from his LSU official visit which reads: “I like LSU”

A picture of him from his North Carolina visit which reads: “I like UNC”

A picture of him from his UGA visit which reads: “But I love love love uga”

The caption of the post is also revealing in its own right:

“The crib fasho.”

He followed that with this string of hashtags: #Home #college #stayinghome #godawgs

As the weeks have passed since those visits to LSU and North Carolina, the behind-the-scenes intel has steadily indicated that Adams was likely to remain a Dawg.

Is that commitment still shaky? It doesn’t seem like it. Adams might have just dropped the mic on his recruiting process on TikTok over the weekend.

If so, that was some of the best recruiting news that the Dawgs could have gotten during the holiday weekend. While the Dawgs missed out on seven other targets over the last two weeks, retaining Adams would be huge.

He’s currently the fifth-highest-rated commitment in Georgia’s class. That group of 17 commitments currently ranks 16th nationally on Rivals and 17th on the 247Sports Team Composite for the 2027 cycle.

4-star Georgia football OT commit Kelsey Adams goes through spring practice at Langston Hughes High School on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in Fairburn, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Class of 2027 OT commit Kelsey Adams walks down to the field before the Alabama game on Saturday, September 26, 2025, in Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

4-star Georgia football OT commit Kelsey Adams goes through spring practice at Langston Hughes High School on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in Fairburn, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Jaxon Dollar, Chance Gilbert, Joakim Gouda and Kemon Spell.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below