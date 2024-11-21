clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Latest Sentell's Intel


BREAKING: 4-star Peach State EDGE Chase Linton commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star North Atlanta EDGE senior Chase Linton. He ranks as the nation’s No. 17 EDGE and the No. …
Jeff Sentell


Chase Linton: Why the Georgia football target planned to take his decision …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star North Atlanta EDGE Chase Linton. He ranks as the nation’s No. 17 EDGE and the No. 179 …
Jeff Sentell


Dennis Uzochukwu: The late night Georgia football offer and scheduled …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star OT Dennis Uzochukwu. The senior at Peachtree Ridge ranks as the nation’s No. 60 OT and the …
Jeff Sentell


Dominick Kelly: The commitment (sort of) Georgia football got this weekend …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star CB prospect Dominick Kelly. He is rated as the nation’s No. 32 CB for 2025 on the 247Sports …
Jeff Sentell


Lincoln Keyes: The 3-star junior TE breaks down why he couldn’t wait to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Lincoln Keyes. He ranks as the nation’s No. 20 TE and the No. 390 overall prospect for 2026 …
Jeff Sentell
Most Read



Lane Kiffin sounds off on Georgia-Tennessee game, SEC football: ‘it …

Mike Griffith



Georgia tight ends look to build off strong performance against …

Connor Riley



Clemson or ‘cupcakes’? That’s the question for Kirby Smart and …

Connor Riley



BREAKING: 4-star Peach State EDGE Chase Linton commits to Georgia …

Jeff Sentell



Georgia football podcast: New UGA commit trolls rival with humorous …

Brandon Adams
