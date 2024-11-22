Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
Jared Curtis on Georgia football: ‘I’m still interested in Georgia as …
Tyler Atkinson: The nation’s No. 1 junior LB felt the love from …
Clemson or ‘cupcakes’? That’s the question for Kirby Smart and …
Georgia football podcast: New UGA commit trolls rival with humorous …
Lane Kiffin sounds off on Georgia-Tennessee game, SEC football: ‘it …