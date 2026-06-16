This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star North Carolina DL Antwan McKoy of St. Paul’s High School. He’s the nation’s No. 52 DL and the No. 451 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 50 DL and No. 471 overall.

Georgia or South Carolina.

For Antwan McKoy, the decision was pretty much always going to be one of those two schools. The 3-star DL prospect from St. Paul’s High School in North Carolina finally arrived at his decision today.

He had to be a Dawg.

“The culture, players, and winning atmosphere, honestly, and I want to be a part of that,” he said.

McKoy, who’s been measured with a wingspan of seven feet, now becomes the 17th commitment in the 2027 class for Georgia. He’s now the third DL prospect in the class.

He also becomes the eighth-highest-rated commitment for the Bulldogs at this time. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound rising senior said he’s known he wanted to be in Athens for a while now.

“After the spring practice, I saw what I was looking for,” he said.

He had 60 tackles, 19 TFLs and 10 sacks as a junior. Check out McKoy’s junior film below:

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Jaxon Dollar, Joakim Gouda and Kemon Spell.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below