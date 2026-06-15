This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star DL Marcellus Young-Casario. He’s the nation’s No. 70 DL and the No. 553 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 54 EDGE and No. 521 overall.

Ask anyone who’s seen Marcellus Young Casario play football. While he plays for Rabun Gap School up in Georgia, they’ll have an opinion.

Several sources all basically described him with the following three phrases:

Long

First-step quickness

Explosive

Young Casario, a 3-star DL, just took his official visit to check out UGA this past weekend. It didn’t take him long to become the 16th commitment of the 2027 class in Athens.

The Rabun Gap standout, who’s currently battling back from a junior year hip injury, announced his commitment to UGA on Monday evening via his social Instagram.

Young reportedly measured in at 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds in Athens this weekend. He also touts an 85-inch wingspan. The Canadian native chose the Bulldogs over a strong interest in Georgia Tech.

With this decision, he now pushes Georgia’s national class ranking from No. 21 to No. 14 overall on the 247Sports team rankings. He’s the second verbal commitment of the day for the Dawgs.

What are the Dawgs getting in Young-Carsario?

“Trey Scott called me,” Rabun Gap coach Derek White said. “Number one, we took him to camp prior and they saw how big he was. All those things. We just knew how Georgia loves size. Size and physicality are huge for them. Trey just talked about how explosive his first step was. Being that big and that long and getting his hands into you and how explosive that first step was for him.”

Check out his junior film below:

Georgia also flipped 4-star Tennessee WR Jamir Dean from Penn State earlier today.

White thinks he can play up and down the line in Athens.

“I think his overall projection is he becomes a 5-technique and works his way in,” he said. “He’s a heavy [five-tech], and he’s what every NFL team wants out of a 3-technique or a 4i technique. Just length and size with the size that can stop the run is a problem.”

3-star Rabun Gap EDGE Marcellus Young Casario has committed to Georgia football (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

3-star Rabun Gap EDGE Marcellus Young Casario has committed to Georgia football (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

3-star Rabun Gap EDGE Marcellus Young Casario has committed to Georgia football (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Jaxon Dollar, Joakim Gouda and Kemon Spell.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below