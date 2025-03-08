clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Legend Bey: The highlights for this new Georgia football offer will make …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Texas dual-threat QB Legend Bey. He ranks as the nation’s No. 42 ATH and the No. 732 …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Corey Barber: 4-star WR target has 4.4 speed, a ‘Waffle House’ nickname …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Corey Barber in Alabama. He ranks as the nation’s No. 46 WR and the No. 270 overall …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Dawg DNA: What does the Georgia football program prioritize while …
This Sentell Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting shares an excerpt from an interview with Georgia assistant Donte Williams about what the program values in high-level …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
4-star DL Earnest Rankins likes the fight at Georgia football: ‘You have …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star DL prospect Earnest Rankins. He ranks as the nation’s No. 13 DL and the No. 121 overall …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Sentell’s Intel: The battle to sign 5-star Jared Curtis, one way or the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting shares an opinion on just what is to come with the recruitment of 5-star QB Jared Curtis.
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

What Mike Bobo contract details say about the present and future of …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

How Georgia win over Vanderbilt would pop NCAA bubble concerns

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Mike Bobo contract extension report creates …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Spring practice presents a critical opportunity for Georgia’s …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Rolling Georgia basketball wants NCAA resume boost in last home game

Jack Leo
Leave a Comment