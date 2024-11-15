Elyiss Williams: Why his high school coach calls the 5-star Georgia football TE commit ‘the best player in the country’

1 of 20
  • 2024 AJC Super 11 Camden County tight end Elyiss Williams poses at Camden County high school, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Kingsland, Ga. Williams is 5-star tight end in the class of 2025 and a Georgia verbal commitment. (Jason Getz / AJC)
  • Camden County 5-star Elyiss Williams is committed to Georgia and rated as the No. 1 TE prospect in the nation for the Class of 2025. He's been committed to the Bulldogs since April of 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • 2024 AJC Super 11 Camden County tight end Elyiss Williams poses with an Atlanta Journal-Constitution AJC Super 11 football at Camden County high school, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Kingsland, Ga. Williams is 5-star tight end in the class of 2025 and a Georgia verbal commitment. (Jason Getz / AJC)
  • Camden County 5-star Elyiss Williams is committed to Georgia and rated as the No. 1 TE prospect in the nation for the Class of 2025. He's been committed to the Bulldogs since April of 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • Camden County 5-star Elyiss Williams is committed to Georgia and rated as the No. 1 TE prospect in the nation for the Class of 2025. He's been committed to the Bulldogs since April of 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • Camden County 5-star Elyiss Williams is committed to Georgia and rated as the No. 1 TE prospect in the nation for the Class of 2025. He's been committed to the Bulldogs since April of 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • Camden County 5-star Elyiss Williams is committed to Georgia and rated as the No. 1 TE prospect in the nation for the Class of 2025. He's been committed to the Bulldogs since April of 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • Camden County 5-star Elyiss Williams is committed to Georgia and rated as the No. 1 TE prospect in the nation for the Class of 2025. He's been committed to the Bulldogs since April of 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • Camden County 5-star Elyiss Williams is committed to Georgia and rated as the No. 1 TE prospect in the nation for the Class of 2025. He's been committed to the Bulldogs since April of 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • Camden County 5-star Elyiss Williams is committed to Georgia and rated as the No. 1 TE prospect in the nation for the Class of 2025. He's been committed to the Bulldogs since April of 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • Camden County 5-star Elyiss Williams is committed to Georgia and rated as the No. 1 TE prospect in the nation for the Class of 2025. He's been committed to the Bulldogs since April of 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • Camden County 5-star Elyiss Williams is committed to Georgia and rated as the No. 1 TE prospect in the nation for the Class of 2025. He's been committed to the Bulldogs since April of 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • Camden County 5-star Elyiss Williams is committed to Georgia and rated as the No. 1 TE prospect in the nation for the Class of 2025. He's been committed to the Bulldogs since April of 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • Camden County 5-star Elyiss Williams is committed to Georgia and rated as the No. 1 TE prospect in the nation for the Class of 2025. He's been committed to the Bulldogs since April of 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • Camden County 5-star Elyiss Williams is committed to Georgia and rated as the No. 1 TE prospect in the nation for the Class of 2025. He's been committed to the Bulldogs since April of 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • Camden County 5-star Elyiss Williams is committed to Georgia and rated as the No. 1 TE prospect in the nation for the Class of 2025. He's been committed to the Bulldogs since April of 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • Camden County 5-star Elyiss Williams is committed to Georgia and rated as the No. 1 TE prospect in the nation for the Class of 2025. He's been committed to the Bulldogs since April of 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • Camden County 5-star Elyiss Williams is committed to Georgia and rated as the No. 1 TE prospect in the nation for the Class of 2025. He's been committed to the Bulldogs since April of 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • Camden County 5-star Elyiss Williams is committed to Georgia and rated as the No. 1 TE prospect in the nation for the Class of 2025. He's been committed to the Bulldogs since April of 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Savion Hiter: The nation’s No. 1 junior RB shares why his weekend trip to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star junior RB Savion Hiter. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 RB and the No. 14 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Lagonza Hayward: Does Georgia football still have a chance to flip the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star safety Lagonza Hayward. He ranks as the nation’s No. 9 S and the No. 117 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Report: Elite in-state QB Julian Lewis planning to visit Georgia football …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB Julian Lewis. “Ju Ju” ranks as the nation’s No. 5 QB and the No. 31 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Sentell’s Intel: What was it like being on the field in the midst of the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep shares the on-field perspective of what it is like being on the field in the midst of a rare field storm in a Georgia football game.
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Tavion Wallace: Why Georgia continues to feel “like a second home” to the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star LB Tavion Wallace. He ranks as the nation’s No. 12 LB and the No. 111 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

CFP undervaluing SEC schedule triggers questions, closed-door …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

SEC game times, TV channels, picks: Georgia-Tennessee clash …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Savion Hiter: The nation’s No. 1 junior RB shares why his weekend …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia Football Podcast: Paul Finebaum says he ‘trusts’ UGA to …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

How Trevor Etienne absence creates another challenge for Georgia …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment