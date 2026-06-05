This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with this weekend’s crop of official visitors.

Kemon Spell is taking his official visit to UGA this weekend. The 5-star commit is the consensus No. 1 RB prospect in America. He stands to be the highest-rated signee for the Bulldogs at that position since Zamir White back in 2018.

He’s ranked as the No. 5 player in the country on the Rivals Industry Ranking. White, who was also the undisputed No. 1 RB in the nation that cycle, was the nation’s No. 9 overall prospect back in his day.

Spell, the highest-ranked commitment in the class, will be back in town yet again, but there’s another big name to pay attention to,

That’s 4-star DB Jayden Aparicio-Bailey. He has yet to make his college commitment. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound rising senior was at Clemson for his official last weekend. This week will be Georgia’s turn at trying to lock down the lockdown defender.

Clemson and Georgia have long been at the top for him. The Dawgs have even been seen by many as the team to beat.

The Prattville (Montgomery, Ala.) star is ranked by the national services as a safety, but the Georgia staff views him as a top-tier cornerback. Aparicio-Bailey has been the No. 1 target in the class on DawgNation’s weekly “Top Targets” rankings on the streaming “Before the Hedges” program for several months now.

He was at Georgia for G-Day. The Dawgs got the last unofficial visit he took earlier this spring. That one went well.

The 4-star had the chance to visualize his potential future on that trip.

“Just seeing myself there,” he told DawgNation back in April. “Picturing myself there. I feel like this visit wasn’t so stressful, trying to figure out the place for me. I feel like Georgia has already proved they are one of my top schools with the official visit. This visit was my family and I getting more comfortable with the city of Athens, all the coaches, and just everybody in the building. Just leaving there more comfortable with everybody having a feel of what it would be like if I went to Georgia.”

Those are the major headlines for this weekend’s visitor crop. The Jun 5 official visit weekend will mark the second of four straight weeks of 2027 official visitors for the program.

But those two aren’t the only things to look out for this week.

There’s the chance that recent Florida OT commitment Kennedee Jackson might still take his official visit to UGA this weekend. If he visits, that would be big. Especially given the way that recruiting at the OT spot has gone for the Dawgs in this cycle.

Parkview 4-star JJ Brown chose Clemson earlier this week. There are also reports of 4-star Georgia OT commit Kelsey Adams being a serious flip target for LSU this weekend. The Langston Hughes star plans to be in Baton Rouge this weekend.

If Adams flips out of the class, that would be a tough blow. He’s been committed to UGA since the Alabama game last year, but he’s always maintained with DawgNation that he was going to take his official visits this spring.

The other intrigue surrounding this weekend has been at the quarterback spot. Carson White, a 3-star Oklahoma State commit, was set to take his official visit to UGA. The Dawgs had been pressing him of late, but he told DawgNation on Thursday night that he will no longer be in Athens this weekend.

That’s at the same time that 4-star Texas QB Colton Nussmeier confirmed that his official visit was still on with UGA for the June 12 weekend. The lefty is the son of longtime NFL and college coach Doug Nussmeier. He’s also the younger brother of former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

Nussmier is the highest-rated undecided QB prospect in the 2027 class at this time.

Birmingham 4-star DL Karlos May is also taking a big official this weekend. Auburn and FSU are the other schools to watch there for the talented interior DL. He’s told DawgNation in the past that everyone underestimates how long he’s loved Georgia.

The Bulldogs will also host a pair of 2027 commits this weekend in 3-star Valdosta IOL Abram Eisenhower and 3-star Grayson High DL Waylon Wooten.

Seth Williams, a former Clemson commit, is another intriguing name. He’s been getting daily attention from the UGA coaching staff. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder from Lakeside High has more than 50 college offers.

He’s highly intelligent and plays with a chip on his shoulder. That’s one of the many things the UGA staff likes about him.

Check out the full list of confirmed official visitors below. This list is always subject to last-minute additions and subtractions. Especially during the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Player 5-star Kemon Spell No. 1 RB/No. 5 overall McKeesport, Pa. UGA 4-star Joshua Sam-Epelle No. 10 OT/No. 116 Douglasville, Ga. Undecided 4-star Jayden Aparicio-Bailey No. 9 S/No. 134 Montgomery, Ala. Undecided 4-star Karlos May No. 17 DL/No. 165 Birmingham, Ala. Undecided 4-star Nate Carson No. 14 IOL/No. 219 Irmo, SC Undecided 4-star Jalaythan Mayfield No. 21/No. 230 Lincolnton, NC Undecided 4-star Tyler Alexander No. 4 DL/No. 362 Wellington, Fla. Undecided 3-star Abram Eisenhower No. 40 OT/No. 523 Valdosta, Ga. UGA 3-star Waylon Wooten No. 71 DL/No. 711 Loganville, Ga. UGA 3-star Seth Williams No. 87 S/No. 855 Atlanta, Ga. Undecided

Optimal scenario: Jackson takes the official visit to UGA this weekend and flips from the Gators. That’s for starters, but the odds of that are slim. If the Dawgs could lock down Aparicio-Bailey and May this weekend, that would be golden.

Likely scenario: Florida keeps Jackson away from Athens. The Dawgs do lock down Aparicio-Bailey and remain a strong contender for May. The Joshua Sam-Epelle recruitment remains a wild card for the class moving forward. Georgia also gives Carson a lot to think about, coming after he had a strong visit to Clemson last weekend.

What needs to happen: Aparicio-Bailey is a priority for the class. The Dawgs don’t have a single DB commit for the class right now. If the Dawgs fail to gain real traction with May, they do make a real impact with Alexander. He’s also got Colorado and Texas on his mind.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Jaxon Dollar, Chance Gilbert, Joakim Gouda and Kemon Spell.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below